Saleh says $100 million CCTV project to be rolled out in Kabul
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Wednesday that government would install advanced security cameras across Kabul city, aimed at bringing an end to criminal and terrorist activities.
Speaking at his daily 6.30 am security meeting, Saleh stated that Kabul covered by surveillance cameras.
“The last time security cameras were regularly installed in Kabul was in 2008. Now that technology has advanced dramatically.
“It was decided that Kabul would be better than before – more under-cover than before and covered with security cameras with advanced technology,” Saleh said.
He added that the process would cost more than $100 million, which would be funded by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.
“The ground for terrorists and thieves will be narrower, not wider,” Saleh said.
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Kabul next week to attend the inauguration of three joint projects.
In a statement issued by MoFA, officials said the Afghan foreign minister, Haneef Atmar, on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow to discuss issues around bilateral relations.
“In addition to discussing the forthcoming visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kabul during which he will meet H.E. President Ashraf Ghani, H.E. Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, the two sides talked about the opening ceremonies of three projects due to be inaugurated on the 14th of January 2021,” the statement read.
According to the statement, projects of the Railway line from Akina to Andkhui, Electrical Energy Project from Kerki – Andkhoi – Puli khumri; and the Fiber Optic Cable line extending internet connection from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan would be inaugurated.
The Turkmen official would also sign several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Afghan officials, including an MoU on Political Consultation, an MoU on Agriculture Quarantine, an MoU on Security and Protocol, and an MoU on issues related to Gas and Oil, the ministry’s statement read.
Kabul in the dark as Uzbekistan power is cut
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s National Power Company, said Tuesday that electricity imported from Uzbekistan for Kabul and some other provinces has been cut due to technical issues regarding the neighboring country’s power plants.
This comes amid an already strained power supply to Kabul, resulting in residents having only a few hours of electricity a day.
DABS stated the capital’s power is now being supplied from domestic sources.
“Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Technical team is in touch with Uzbekistani side and efforts are underway to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” DABS said in a statement.
Every winter Kabul’s power supply is severely compromised and angry residents pointed out that the government has failed to rectify the problem.
NDS chief tells MPs Chinese spy ring was bust but provides no details
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Ahmad Zia Saraj confirmed Tuesday that a Chinese spy ring had been arrested in Kabul.
Briefing the Wolesi Jirga on Tuesday Saraj stated that a group of Chinese nationals was arrested on charges of espionage in Kabul.
Saraj did not provide further details due to what he called “a sensitive issue”.
“Yes a group of Chinese has been arrested but due to it being a sensitive issue I cannot share details,” he told MPs.
The suspects were reportedly arrested on December 10 last year.
Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Afghan government allowed “the 10 Chinese nationals caught on 10 December for operating a terror cell in the capital city of Kabul” to leave the country.
According to the report, the spies were flown out of Afghanistan in a chartered plane arranged by the Chinese government.
The Afghan government has not however commented on this.
