Saleh says $100 million CCTV project to be rolled out in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2021)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Wednesday that government would install advanced security cameras across Kabul city, aimed at bringing an end to criminal and terrorist activities.

Speaking at his daily 6.30 am security meeting, Saleh stated that Kabul covered by surveillance cameras.

“The last time security cameras were regularly installed in Kabul was in 2008. Now that technology has advanced dramatically.

“It was decided that Kabul would be better than before – more under-cover than before and covered with security cameras with advanced technology,” Saleh said.

He added that the process would cost more than $100 million, which would be funded by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

“The ground for terrorists and thieves will be narrower, not wider,” Saleh said.