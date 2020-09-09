Saleh releases video, assures the public he survived with only minor injuries

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

With his left hand bandaged, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh issued a video message on Facebook Wednesday shortly after the attempt on his life and assured the public he was fine and had sustained only minor injuries.

Saleh’s convoy of vehicles were targeted in an IED explosion shortly after 7.30am in Taimani, a residential area, close to the diplomatic zone in the heart of Kabul.

Concerned officials immediately visited Saleh at his office after the incident, including Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation.

The vice president had been on his way to his office at the time of the incident and had been with his son, Ebad Saleh.

In the video, Saleh said my son and I “sustained slight burn injuries on our face as the vehicle’s glass melted and I received minor injury on my hand.”

But “some of my brave bodyguards were wounded and were taken to NDS hospital.”

Saleh condemned the incident which he said had caused loss of lives of people at the scene and financial losses to people in the area.

The Taliban said in a tweet that they were not responsible for the explosion.