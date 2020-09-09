Featured
Saleh releases video, assures the public he survived with only minor injuries
With his left hand bandaged, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh issued a video message on Facebook Wednesday shortly after the attempt on his life and assured the public he was fine and had sustained only minor injuries.
Saleh’s convoy of vehicles were targeted in an IED explosion shortly after 7.30am in Taimani, a residential area, close to the diplomatic zone in the heart of Kabul.
Concerned officials immediately visited Saleh at his office after the incident, including Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation.
The vice president had been on his way to his office at the time of the incident and had been with his son, Ebad Saleh.
In the video, Saleh said my son and I “sustained slight burn injuries on our face as the vehicle’s glass melted and I received minor injury on my hand.”
But “some of my brave bodyguards were wounded and were taken to NDS hospital.”
Saleh condemned the incident which he said had caused loss of lives of people at the scene and financial losses to people in the area.
The Taliban said in a tweet that they were not responsible for the explosion.
Afghan vice president survives targeted explosion against his convoy
At least two people have been killed and 12 injured in an explosion that targeted Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy in the heart of Kabul city early Wednesday.
Saleh survived the explosion but three of his bodyguards were wounded.
The incident happened shortly after 7.30am in Taimani, a largely residential area close to Kabul’s diplomatic zone.
Saleh’s son, Ebad Saleh, wrote on Twitter that he had been with his father “when our vehicle was targeted. I assure you he’s fine and everybody is fine.”
A spokesman for Saleh’s office Razwan Murad wrote on Facebook: “Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed.”
Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far.
Business
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan enabling Indian airlines and Afghanistan’s Ariana Airline to operate services between the two countries.
In an advisory posted on their website Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation stated there will however be some restrictions.
Those who will be able to fly to India from Afghanistan include Indians stranded in Afghanistan, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders in possession of Afghanistan passports and foreigners, including diplomats, holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.
From India to Afghanistan, passengers allowed to travel are Afghan nationals/residents and foreign nationals in possession of a valid Afghan visa.
Secondly, any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for the country will be allowed to travel.
However, the advisory stated that the onus will also be on airlines to ensure there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan before issuing a ticket or boarding pass.
Transport or travel bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calls mount for Greek refugee camps to be evacuated
Oxfam and the Greek Council for Refugees (GCR) have called on the Greek government and its EU partners to take immediate action to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the controversial Moria refugee camp on Lesvos island, after the camp’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed.
The organizations warn the pandemic could spread rapidly through the camp which is known for its inhumane living conditions.
Over 12,000 people live in the camp that was built for less than 3,000.
Watchdog groups say there aren’t enough toilets, showers, or access to water while many people are forced to either sleep in overcrowded tents or to sleep rough.
According to the watchdog organizations up to 160 people are forced to share a single dirty toilet and there is only one shower for every 500 refugees.
The poor conditions are raising concerns across Europe. On Tuesday, protesters set up 3,000 chairs outside the German parliament in Berlin in protest against the overcrowding of Moria camp.
Protestors said the first positive test of COVID-19 has made the need for intervention more urgent.
In addition to the immediate evacuation of all camps, groups are demanding that individual states “make use of their leeway and decide on state reception programs.”
The organizations, including Aktion Seebrücke, Sea Watch, and Campact say that the first confirmed case of coronavirus at Moria adds urgency to the long-standing calls for the camp’s evacuation.
Greek authorities last week imposed a 14-day quarantine on Moria after one man who had been living in a tent outside the camp fence tested positive for the virus. Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children from camps in Greece who need medical treatment, as well as their closest relatives. However, advocacy organizations say that is not enough.
