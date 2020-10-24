Featured
Saleh lashes out over Kabul blast, says ‘rotten ideology’ must be rooted out
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Saturday night that ISIS Afghanistan (IS-K) and the Taliban share the same “ideological gene” and that the “rotten ideology” needs to be rooted out.
Reacting to the deadly bombing earlier Saturday evening in a suburb of Kabul, Saleh tweeted: “The suicide attack at a private learning center in West of Kabul killed 11 and maimed many young hopefuls. The rotten ideology of quest for false heaven has to be rooted out. Talibs & IS-K share the same ideological gene. They are together at tactical level now. Future ?!”
Within half an hour of Saleh’s tweet, the death toll in the suicide bombing had however risen to 13.
Saleh was one of many who condemned the incident and questioned the high levels of violence despite ongoing peace talks in Doha.
Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, posted on Twitter and said: “Yet another senseless, cruel attack in Kabul. Civilians going about ordinary activities—walking down the street, sitting in lessons, or getting care in a hospital—continue to suffer sudden and terrifying violence. Why are their stories not told in the peace talks?”
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also condemned the attack and labeled it a “terrorist attack” that was “against Islamic and human values.”
EU special representative for Afghanistan Roland Kobia also slammed the high levels of violence and said: “This and other recent attacks on provincial capitals illustrate the so-called ‘Reduction in Violence’. Enough. There must by full unity of the international community, + massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire asked by all Afghans.”
The attack came in an area of west Kabul that is home to many from the Shia community, a minority in Afghanistan that has been targeted by groups such as the Islamic State (IS-K) in the past.
Saturday’s incident happened when a suicide bomber tried to enter an education center but was prevented from doing so by the guards. He then detonated his explosives in a narrow alley.
In the past, the area has witnessed deadly explosions that have killed dozens of people over the years.
In 2018 dozens of students were killed in an explosion at another education center and in May this year, 24 people including mothers, babies and expectant mothers were killed when gunmen attacked a maternity ward at a hospital in the area.
The Taliban meanwhile was quick to distance themselves from Saturday’s attack but no other group has yet accepted responsibility for the explosion.
At least 13 killed in suicide bombing outside a Kabul college
At least 13 people have been killed in a suicide bombing in a densely populated area of Kabul city.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed Saturday evening that the death toll stands at 13 and about 30 others were wounded.
He also stated that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Kawsar-e Danish Training Center but was prevented from doing so by the guards at the gate.
The suicide bomber then detonated his explosives in the alley, Arian said.
Soon after the explosion, the Taliban’s spokesman distanced the group from the incident and stated they were not behind the attack.
In a message on Twitter, Zabihullah Mujahid said “the Taliban was not responsible for the explosion in Pul-e Khoshk area [of Kabu].”
Videos posted on social media painted a grim picture of blood and bodies lying in the alley immediately after the incident. Local residents also frantically covered the victims with blankets while others carried the wounded to vehicles so they could be transported to hospital.
No other group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
A number of people have been killed in an explosion that ripped through a densely built-up area in Pul-e-Khushk in Kabul city on Saturday evening.
The incident happened at about 5 pm local time.
Videos posted to social media show local residents frantically calling for blankets to cover bodies lying in a narrow lane while others assist the wounded.
The exact number of people killed has not yet been confirmed.
Early reports also indicate the explosion targeted an education facility in the area.
Details to follow.
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’
Amnesty International has raised its voice over the spate of bloody attacks in Afghanistan in the past week and said parties to the peace talks are failing to protect the lives of civilians.
The watchdog said it is Afghan civilians who continue to pay the price for the conflict.
Head of South Asia at Amnesty International Omar Waraich bluntly said: “The world must sit up and take notice. Afghan civilians are being slaughtered on a daily basis.’
“While the parties talk peace, we’ve seen a marked escalation in violence this month, with Afghan civilians as ever paying the heaviest price,” he said.
“We urge all parties to the conflict to take all measures necessary to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. The international community must make the protection of civilians a core demand for their ongoing support of the peace process.”
The deaths this week – totaling at least 50 civilians – are the latest in a bloody month for civilians in Afghanistan, Amnesty International stated.
Last Saturday seven civilians were killed in Ghor province by a roadside bomb. The following day, a car bomb explosion outside a police station in Ghor’s capital Feroz Koh killed 16 and injured 125 others. Then, on Tuesday, roadside bombs in Jalriz district and Maidan Wardak province killed 11 people and injured four more, among other incidents.
Twelve children are also said to have been killed in Takhar province in an airstrike overnight Wednesday.
Intense fighting between the Afghan government and Taliban forces over the past two weeks in the Helmand provincial capital Lashkar Gah is still ongoing and has so far forced at least 40,000 people to flee their homes.
In yet another tragedy this week, at least 15 Afghans were killed in a stampede at a stadium in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province while trying to apply for visas to Pakistan.
Amnesty International has now called on the Afghan and Pakistani authorities to work together to urgently establish a safe and efficient procedure for Afghan nationals wishing to travel across the border.
The watchdog said that many of those killed had been trying to secure medical visas to enter Pakistan.
“This is a heartbreaking loss of people who were simply trying to access medical care, which has become an even more precious commodity in the middle of a pandemic,” said Waraich.
“With thousands more seeking to cross the border to receive what could be life-saving treatment, it’s vital that the Afghan and Pakistani authorities work together to quickly establish an efficient and safe visa application process.”
