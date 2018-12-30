Saleh, Khalid Appointment Rises Hope for Better Security Situation

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2018)

The new appointments in the leadership of Afghan police and army have increased hopes for a better security situation in the war-torn country.

Recently, President Ashraf Ghani appointed Amrullah Saleh and Asadullah Khalid, the former Afghan intelligence chiefs, who are famous for their anti-Taliban and anti-Pakistan stance, as the new ministers for interior and defense affairs.

During their inaugural ceremonies, Saleh said he will be fierce against the enemies while Khalid went further and warned that he will target terrorists in their safe heavens and will cut the head of the enemies.

“The new ministers must change their words to action. The decisions made are the first steps toward success,” said Attiqullah Amarkhail, a military analyst.

“It is very important that the new ministers must have the required authorities,” said Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a former senior police official.

Immediately after the appointment of Saleh, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) announced that none of its staff members are allowed to enter foreign embassies in Kabul and the violators will be considered as foreign agents.

In addition, in a separate directive, the MoIA ordered all police personnel to avoid attending wedding and funeral ceremonies or shopping while they are in uniform. Saleh also banned its personnel from expressing views about issues related to the peace process.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the MoIA, told Ariana News that the new decisions were made to restore the dignity of police. Danish added that the violators of the new rules will be punished based on the law.