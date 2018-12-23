Saleh, Khalid Appointed as Acting Ministers

Ariana News Leave a comment 57 Views

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Amrullah Saleh as the next interior minister and Asadullah Khalid as the new defense minister.

The President’s Office made the announcement on Sunday.

Saleh and Khalid are former intelligence chiefs who have blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban insurgent group in Afghanistan.

According to the new appointments, Khalid will replace Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami while Saleh will replace Wais Ahmad Barmak.

The unexpected move comes days after the U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban in Abu Dhabi and reports emerged that the U.S. is pulling out half of its troops from Afghanistan.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

IEC Kicks Off Registering Candidates for Presidential Elections

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2018) The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday officially began …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News