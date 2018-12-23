Saleh, Khalid Appointed as Acting Ministers

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Amrullah Saleh as the next interior minister and Asadullah Khalid as the new defense minister.

The President’s Office made the announcement on Sunday.

Saleh and Khalid are former intelligence chiefs who have blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban insurgent group in Afghanistan.

According to the new appointments, Khalid will replace Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami while Saleh will replace Wais Ahmad Barmak.

The unexpected move comes days after the U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban in Abu Dhabi and reports emerged that the U.S. is pulling out half of its troops from Afghanistan.