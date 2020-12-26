Saleh derides Taliban, says they have nothing to gain by killing key people

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2020)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Saturday that the weapons in Afghanistan, being used against the people, are all of foreign origin and never, through the history of Afghanistan has the country actually bought weapons.

Addressing the second meeting of the Leadership Committee of the High Council for the National Reconciliation (HCNR), Saleh stated that external dimensions have complicated the war in Afghanistan.

“Every war tactic being used in Afghanistan is external; every weapon being used is from outside. There is no power in the world whose weapon is not used in Afghanistan. And remember that Afghanistan has never bought any weapons, through history, they have been given to us,” Saleh stated.

Referring to the spike in targeted assassinations in the country, Saleh said the Taliban would gain nothing by killing journalists, civil society activists, and elders of the country.

Yunus Qanuni, Former Vice President, who also addressed the meeting said government has failed in counter-terrorism action.

“People of Afghanistan are being killed on a daily basis. Our elite is being killed. The government has not had much success in fighting against it. Government officials must find a way to save this land,” Qanuni said.

The meeting came just hours after four explosions rattled Kabul early Saturday morning, leaving two dead and five wounded.