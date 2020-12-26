Latest News
Saleh derides Taliban, says they have nothing to gain by killing key people
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Saturday that the weapons in Afghanistan, being used against the people, are all of foreign origin and never, through the history of Afghanistan has the country actually bought weapons.
Addressing the second meeting of the Leadership Committee of the High Council for the National Reconciliation (HCNR), Saleh stated that external dimensions have complicated the war in Afghanistan.
“Every war tactic being used in Afghanistan is external; every weapon being used is from outside. There is no power in the world whose weapon is not used in Afghanistan. And remember that Afghanistan has never bought any weapons, through history, they have been given to us,” Saleh stated.
Referring to the spike in targeted assassinations in the country, Saleh said the Taliban would gain nothing by killing journalists, civil society activists, and elders of the country.
Yunus Qanuni, Former Vice President, who also addressed the meeting said government has failed in counter-terrorism action.
“People of Afghanistan are being killed on a daily basis. Our elite is being killed. The government has not had much success in fighting against it. Government officials must find a way to save this land,” Qanuni said.
The meeting came just hours after four explosions rattled Kabul early Saturday morning, leaving two dead and five wounded.
Miniature artists call on UNESCO to include Afghanistan on heritage list
Afghan Miniature artists have urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to include Afghanistan in its Persian Miniature cultural heritage listings alongside other countries in the region.
A number of university professors, writers, and miniature art teachers on Saturday staged a protest in western Herat province, urging the government to take action in this regard.
This comes after UNESCO’s Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee last week listed Persian Miniature as intangible heritage of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan was left off the list.
Afghanistan has a history of Miniature art that stretches back several hundred years and as one student in Herat, Zahra Ghulami, said: “Miniature has been Herat’s heritage and Herat school of art had an influence on other schools.”
A number of professors said Saturday that Afghanistan has a deep connection with Persian Miniature, which is about painting and calligraphy, and the country has never been separated from other countries in the region regarding this intangible cultural heritage.
In line with this, Persian Miniature experts said they will not accept UNESCO’s move and demand Afghanistan be included in this.
“We will raise our voice and continue to protest,” Mohammad Nasir Sawabi said.
The miniature is a type of two-dimensional artwork that involves the design and creation of small paintings on books, papier-mâché, rugs, textiles, walls, ceramics and other items using raw materials such as gold, silver and various organic substances.
Historically, the miniature was exemplified by book painting in which the text was supported visually, but the element has evolved and can also be observed in architecture and as an adornment in public spaces.
The patterns of the miniature represent beliefs, worldviews and lifestyles in a pictorial fashion and also gained a new character through the Islamic influence, according to UNESCO’s website.
Jamiat-e-Islami calls for interim government
The Jamiat-e-Islami party on Saturday called for an interim government to be established in order for a peace agreement to be reached with the Taliban.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Soviet Union invasion in Afghanistan, the party’s deputy leader Ahmadzia Massoud stated that after the formation of the interim government a Loya Jirga should be called in order to make a decision over the structure of the government.
“Let talk about the mechanism of peace talks, from where to start and where to end up; first we want a ceasefire, second an interim government should be formed,” Massoud said.
The Afghan government, however, rejected the proposal but the Jamiat party believes that the government cannot control the current situation.
“Let the security forces and the Defense Ministry transfer the power to the Defense Ministry and security forces to enforce an emergency situation in the country; a counter-terrorism [operation] should start and in the meantime we pursue a peace program to reach a result,” Massoud noted.
The intra-Afghan talks are expected to resume on January 5 and will focus on a joint agenda for the talks.
On December 24, 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, under the pretext of upholding the Soviet-Afghan Friendship Treaty of 1978.
The Soviets carried out a massive military airlift into Kabul in the early hours of December 24, involving an estimated 280 transport aircraft and three divisions of almost 8,500 soldiers each.
Within a few days, the Soviets had secured Kabul, deploying a special assault unit against the palace. Elements of the Afghan army loyal to Hafizullah Amin put up a fierce, but brief resistance.
On December 27, Babrak Karmal, exiled leader of the Parcham faction of the Marxist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA), was installed as Afghanistan’s new head of government. And Soviet ground forces entered Afghanistan from the north.
The Soviets, however, were met with fierce resistance when they ventured out of their strongholds into the countryside.
Resistance fighters, called mujahidin, saw the Soviets controlling Afghanistan as a defilement of Islam as well as of their traditional culture and proclaimed a Jihad against them.
The fighters used whatever weapons they could grab from the Soviets or were given by the United States but things changed in 1987 with the introduction of US shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles. The Stingers allowed the mujahidin to shoot down Soviet planes and helicopters on a regular basis.
By then Mikhail Gorbachev was in power and decided it was time to leave and demoralized and with no victory in sight, Soviet forces started withdrawing in 1988. The last soldier left in February 1989.
Rain, snow and flash flood warning issued for northern parts of the country
The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has issued a rain, snow and flash flood warning for 13 provinces including Kabul for Saturday and Sunday.
According to a warning posted on the AMD’s website, the department stated between 10 and 20mm of rain and between 10 and 25 cms of snow is forecast for a number of provinces.
The provinces include Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Kabul, Laghman, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Baghlan, Kabul, Samangan, and parts of Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz.
The AMD also warned of the possibility of heavy snow on the Salang pass.
Accuweather forecasts an overnight low of -9 degrees celsius in Kabul and while the current storm system moves away from Kabul, Sunday’s temperatures are likely to only reach a high of 3 degrees celsius in the capital.
Conditions meanwhile along the Salang pass are expected to improve slightly with snowfalls clearing up on Sunday. However the temperature in the Salang region will fall to a maximum of -10 and a minimum of -17 degrees celsius throughout Sunday and into Monday.
