Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul

2 hours ago

December 26, 2020
Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) has reportedly detained 10 Chinese nationals on charges of espionage after busting the alleged spy ring. 
 
According to EurAsian Times, the group was allegedly running a terror cell in Kabul with the help of the Pakistani spy agency, ISI.
 
The Hindustan Times reported that the detained Chinese citizens are linked to China’s spy agency, Ministry of State Security. 
 
According to the report, Beijing has tried to persuade the Afghan government to keep the case under wraps as it is a huge embarrassment for the communist country, people familiar with the matter told the Indian daily.
 
A senior diplomat in Kabul told the Hindustan Times that two of the 10 Chinese nationals were in touch with Haqqani Network and that Li Yangyang, one of the detainees, had been operating since July or August.
 
The Times reported the alleged spy was arrested by the NDS on December 10.
 
Another detainee, Sha Hung, reportedly ran a restaurant in Kabul’s Sherpur area, in the city center. 
 
The Times stated that while both Chinese nationals were in touch with Haqqani Network, Li was gathering information about al-Qaeda, Taliban, and Uyghurs in Kunar and Badakhshan provinces.
 
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has reportedly been briefed about the situation by Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who in turn has allegedly threatened Beijing with criminal proceedings unless it apologizes formally and admits to the violation of international protocol. 
 
According to the Hindustan Times, the NDS teams had also recovered arms, ammunition, and Ketamine powder — a recreational drug — and other incriminating items from their residences.
 
The Times reported that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been working with the spies, who allegedly were working on a project to target and eliminate Uighur leaders in Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan shares its border with China’s Xinjiang, home to Uighur Muslims who seek refuge in the country. 
 
The Times reported that some officials had told them they believe the Chinese spy ring had been trying to establish a fake module of East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a small  separatist group allegedly active in Xinjiang and founded by Uighurs and that the Chinese spies were trying to entrap the ETIM operatives in Afghanistan.
Three early morning IED explosions rattle Kabul

3 hours ago

December 26, 2020

December 26, 2020
A string of IED explosions rattled Kabul early Saturday morning, leaving at least two security personnel wounded. 
 
Shortly after 9am local time, Kabul police confirmed the third IED explosion of the day – this time a magnetic IED attached to a police Ranger in Dehburi area in Kabul city. 
 
Two other IED explosions were reported just after 7am, also reportedly targeting police Rangers. 
 
Two security personnel were wounded in one explosion in Faiz Muhammad Katib road, PD6, just after 7am while another IED was detonated in PD8 shortly afterwards. No casualties were reported in the PD8 blast. 
 
At the same time, security forces converged on Khair Khana area in Kabul early Saturday morning and blocked all roads leading into and out of the area. 
 
They also told residents to stay indoors. 
 
One resident confirmed this and said even government employees were not being allowed to leave their homes to go to work. 
 
Residents claimed that security personnel had told them not to leave their homes as they were trying to prevent a rocket attack on the city. However these claims have not been confirmed. 
26 militants killed in Helmand airstrikes

13 hours ago

December 26, 2020

December 26, 2020

At least 22 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda were killed in airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in southern Helmand province, the Afghan army claimed.

The 215 Maiwand Corps said in a statement that the Afghan forces carried out the air raids on Friday morning.

According to the statement, at least 15 insurgents – including 11 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – were killed in the Momin Khan area in the Nawa district of the province.

 

“Az a result of targeted airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in Momin Khan area in Nawa district of Helmand province, 15 terrorists – including six IED specialists and members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – while planting IED have been killed and three more wounded,” the statement read.

At least 11 militants have been killed in four separate airstrikes while they were “planning offensives” and three others wounded.

The statement did not provide furthers details in this regard.

The Taliban yet to comment about the airstrikes.

Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL

16 hours ago

December 25, 2020

December 25, 2020

Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday. 

The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.

In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.

The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.

Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.

 

