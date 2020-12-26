Latest News
Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul
Three early morning IED explosions rattle Kabul
26 militants killed in Helmand airstrikes
At least 22 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda were killed in airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in southern Helmand province, the Afghan army claimed.
The 215 Maiwand Corps said in a statement that the Afghan forces carried out the air raids on Friday morning.
According to the statement, at least 15 insurgents – including 11 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – were killed in the Momin Khan area in the Nawa district of the province.
“Az a result of targeted airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in Momin Khan area in Nawa district of Helmand province, 15 terrorists – including six IED specialists and members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – while planting IED have been killed and three more wounded,” the statement read.
At least 11 militants have been killed in four separate airstrikes while they were “planning offensives” and three others wounded.
The statement did not provide furthers details in this regard.
The Taliban yet to comment about the airstrikes.
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday.
The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.
In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.
The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.
Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.
