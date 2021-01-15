Latest News
Saleh claims US made a mistake, conceded too much to Taliban
Coinciding with the announcement by the United States that American troop numbers are now down to 2,500 in Afghanistan, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh told the BBC in an interview that Washington has made a mistake by conceding too much to the Taliban.
“US talks with the Taliban were not a mistake in themselves, but that Mr. Trump’s administration made an error in giving the group a ‘massive concession’,” Saleh told BBC.
Saleh says the American mission, which began 20 years ago, is not yet accomplished and a total withdrawal risks more violence in the unstable country.
“We remain grateful for their assistance. But the fate of my country does not lie with the last US military helicopter,” Saleh said.
He also stated that the US delegation, dealing with the Doha agreement between Washington and the Taliban, had sworn to the Afghan government that violence would not increase with the release of Taliban prisoners.
“The US delegation came to us and swore on every Holy Scripture that if you release these 5,000 Taliban prisoners there will be no violence. We told them at the highest level that our intelligence indicated otherwise, and if we do this violence will spike. Violence has spiked,” he said.
Saleh also told the United States that it should not be deceived into negotiating with “terrorists”.
“I am telling them [US] as a friend and as an ally that trusting the Taliban without putting in a verification mechanism is going to be a fatal mistake,” Saleh said.
Meanwhile, former US National Security Adviser HR McMaster once again criticized US policies, saying that the situation in South Asia requires a stable and realistic approach.
He accused Pakistani generals of supporting the Taliban and terrorists so as to achieve their political goals in Afghanistan.
“Pakistani Taliban generals support the Taliban and other terrorist groups because they want to control at least part of Afghanistan because they want to use this strategy to prevent Indian influence in Afghanistan,” McMaster said.
Afghanistan’s first vice president and former US national security adviser both stressed that the Taliban have not yet severed ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups; The severance of which is one of the key articles in the February 29 US-Taliban Doha Agreement.
NSA warns of Taliban’s intent to ‘seize power’ once foreign troops leave
National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Friday the Taliban wants to seize power by forcing the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.
Mohib also accused the Taliban of wasting time in Doha, saying the developments around the talks show that the Taliban wants to seize power by force.
According to him, the Afghan government will prepare for war against the Taliban if negotiations fail.
Mohib’s statement comes the same day as Washington announced its troops now number only 2,500 in Afghanistan – as per the US-Taliban conditions-based agreement signed in February last year.
According to the agreement, the remainder of their troops will be pulled out by May but only if the Taliban meet the conditions – which include cutting all ties with al-Qaeda.
“The Taliban are not looking for peace, they are wasting their time, and they are thinking of creating opportunities for them after the withdrawal of foreign forces; to take the government by force and to establish their rule by force here, although it is not practical,” Mohib said.
Meanwhile, sources in Doha said the head of the Taliban’s negotiating team has returned to Qatar and talks on the agenda are expected to resume on Saturday.
“Their [Taliban] return means that the talks are going on and they have not stalled. But the problem [on the agenda] remains,” said Tahir Khan, a Pakistani freelance reporter.
Sources in Doha confirm that the two sides differ vastly with regards to what the agenda should be based on.
“I think the Taliban are proposing dialogue on an Islamic State and the government is proposing a ceasefire; this will be a bit difficult because the differences between the two sides are huge,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
The second round of talks started just over a week ago and in that time the Republic’s team has met with the Taliban team only three times and have not reached consensus on an agenda.
Although the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has told the Taliban that its priority is a ceasefire, the Taliban have not officially stated what their priority is yet.
The Taliban’s political office in Doha also said talks had not stalled and were under way between the negotiating parties but that smaller groups had been holding discussions.
American troops down to 2,500: US acting defense secretary
The number of US forces in Afghanistan has dropped to 2,500, US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Friday in a statement released by the US Department of State.
“Today, US force levels in Afghanistan have reached 2,500. Directed by President (Donald) Trump, and as I announced on November 17, this drawdown brings US forces in the country to their lowest levels since 2001,” Miller said in the statement.
Miller also welcomed ongoing peace talks in Doha.
“Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Miller added.
According to Miller, the remaining troops with commanders will have the duty to keep the US, Americans, and their interests safe.
Miller said that the United States will continue its mission in Afghanistan and will continue supporting Afghan forces to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to harbor terrorists.
“Working alongside our NATO allies and partners, the United States will continue to execute both our counterterrorism mission and the train, advise and assist mission in support of Afghan Security Forces working to secure peace in their country. Continued fulfillment of these two complementary missions seeks to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to harbor those who seek to bring harm to the United States of America,” said Miller.
Miller also said that the force reduction is an indication of the United States’ continued support towards the Afghan peace process and commitments made in both the US -Taliban agreement and the US -Afghanistan Joint Declaration.
According to Miller the further reduction of US troop levels to zero by May of 2021, remains conditions-based.
Miller also called on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to demonstrate their commitment to advance the peace process.
The United States will continue to take any action necessary to ensure the protection of our homeland, our citizens, and our interests, Miller said.
Kunduz worshipers storm radio station on orders of Imam
Mohsen Ahmadi, the director of a local Kunduz radio station, Zohra, said on Friday that a number of worshipers stormed the radio station after the Imam at a mosque gave worshipers the orders to do so.
According to Ahmadi, the attack occurred after the Imam claimed music, broadcast by the radio station, was mixing with the mosque’s sound system and being broadcast over his loudspeakers.
Ahmadi said the worshipers destroyed the radio’s broadcasting equipment.
He said the mosque’s Imam did not know where the interference was coming from but gave the worshipers orders to storm the radio station.
Ahmadi has called on local authorities and organizations that protect the media to investigate the incident.
Sources meanwhile said the mob also tried to destroy two other radio stations in the city – Radio Kaihan and Radio Chiragh – but they were prevented from doing so by security forces.
Local officials have not yet commented.
