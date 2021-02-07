Latest News
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed Sunday that 85 percent of Taliban prisoners who were released as part of the US-Taliban deal have “re-assumed roles in unleashing violence.”
“In a brazen act of noncompliance and defiance to the Doha agreement some 85% of the 5,500 released Taliban have re-assumed roles in unleashing violence and campaign of massacre of civilians,” Saleh said in a tweet.
Saleh stated that the government’s “noble gesture and sincerity wasn’t reciprocated and was seen as weakness.”
The Taliban, however, have frequently rejected such claims.
The group has also shared a list of names of 30 released Taliban inmates, stating that they have either been killed, rearrested, or forced to leave their areas by the government.
Last year, the US and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha to end the 19-year-long Afghan war.
As part of the deal, the 5,500 prisoners released signed a pledge stating they would not return to the battlefields.
In late 2020, Afghan government officials stated that some of the released prisoners had returned to the front line.
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
The delegation assigned to probe the recent carnage in Bihsud has called for Allahdad Fedaie, Police Chief of Maidan Wardak, to be suspended and prosecuted.
The delegation states that Fedaie ordered security forces to open fire on protesters who had gathered outside the government building in Hisa-i-Awal Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak just over a week ago.
At least 12 people were killed in the shooting.
The Interior Ministry however rejected claims that security forces had opened fire and said irresponsible gunmen started shooting at police and civilians in the district.
According to the reports, in addition to the 12 people killed, at least 31 others – including the new police commander of Hisa-i-Awal Bihsud and two security personnel – were wounded in the incident.
The 14-member delegation, that was tasked to investigate the clashes, has handed over their findings to the National Security Council.
Hassan Rasouli, a member of the delegation stated: “The delegates agreed that aid must be provided to the families of the victims immediately. The police commander (Wardak police chief) must be suspended and he must be referred to the Attorney General’s Office; thirdly the district governors of the Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom districts must be replaced; and fourth – police chiefs of both districts should be replaced as well.”
Meanwhile, a number of Bihsud’s MPs said that clashes between the security forces and the public uprising forces have been ongoing for the past ten days.
They urged the government to conduct an impartial investigation into the problem and to ensure justice is served.
MP Mahdi Rasikh said: “After the return of the delegation clashes are still ongoing. We failed to control the situation.”
Murad Ali Murad, former deputy chief of army staff, cautiously said: “If it did not happen (government addressing the problem) the people have already decided. Perhaps the people take very serious action, and they would not trust the government anymore,” Mural Ali Mural, Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff said.
The Ministry of Interior Affairs stated that the Police Chief of Maidan Wardak has been called to Kabul, emphasizing that if he is found guilty of breaking the law, legal action will be taken against him.
“We are still investigating the issue. Who is guilty and who is not will be determined after the investigation is finalized,” the Ministry’s Spokesman Tariq Arian said.
22,000 Afghan students vie for Pakistani scholarships
Pakistan will provide 1,000 Afghan students the chance to further their education in the country this year, the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul announced Saturday.
According to the Embassy, around 22,000 students from across the country will participate in the aptitude test for the Alama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships program.
The scholarships, offered in Bachelor, Masters, and Ph.D. degrees, include tuition fees and monthly stipends for the entire duration of the study period at Pakistani universities.
“Tests of 22,000 Afghan students for scholarships to study in Pakistani universities (2021 program) started today (Saturday) at Embassy of Pakistan Kabul and our consulates,” Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.
Khan stated that 1,000 talented students will be awarded full scholarships and they will start their studies this year under the Allama Iqbal Scholarship scheme.
“Pakistan has helped Afghanistan in the field of education, especially in higher education. We want to strengthen our relations with Afghanistan in various fields,” Khan said.
Meanwhile, the scholarship program officials stated that 100 scholarships have been reserved for female students, aimed at empowering Afghan women.
Jahan Zeb Khan, head of the Alama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships stated: “The government of Pakistan has provided 6,000 scholarships for Afghan students since 2010. Of
which 2,500 students have graduated from various disciplines and are serving in different sectors in Afghanistan.”
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Afghanistan received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed.
The shipment was transported from Mumbai, India to Kabul by Air India early Sunday morning.
Wahid Majroh, Acting Minister for the MoPH stated that Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.
Majroh told reporters that health workers and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.
“Senior citizens and patients with chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase,” Majroh said.
Afghanistan has recorded 24 new COVID-19 active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of affected people to 55,359.
The cases were registered in Kabul (4), Herat (2), Balkh (2), Nangarhar (8), Kunduz (2), Nimroz (3), Kunar (1), Faryab (1), and Panjsher (1).
In the daily Coronavirus update, the MoPH said that three patients – one in Kabul, one in Takhar, and one in Kunduz – have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, while 14 others were discharged from hospitals.
So far, 2,413 people have died of COVID-19, and 48,041 others have recovered since the first case was detected last year.
