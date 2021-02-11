Latest News
Saleh calls on taxi drivers to check their vehicles for IEDs
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Thursday after his daily 6.30am security meeting, that taxi drivers in Kabul city might in future need to search their vehicles after passengers have disembarked.
OIC condemns recent attacks, urges peace efforts be pursued
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the series of bomb blasts, targeted killings and a surge of violence in Afghanistan in the past few days.
The OIC Secretary General, Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The Secretary General called for an urgent cessation of violence, urged all parties to concentrate on peace efforts and to contribute towards achieving success at the inter-Afghan peace talks. “Dialogue, rather than resorting to violence, is the only way forward towards reaching comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan within the framework of an Afghan-led and owned peace process”, stressed Othaimeen in a statement.
He also has reiterated OIC’s support for Afghanistan in its efforts for peace, security and development, underscoring the expression of solidarity to Afghanistan by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at their recent session held in Niamey, Republic of Niger in November 2020.
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he would never hesitate to use force to defend America but also promised to work with leaders around the world to bring an end to wars that have dragged on “for far too long”.
“As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interest of America, the American people and our allies around the world when necessary,” Biden said adding that the “central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and if required to, fight and win wars to keep America safe.”
He told DoD staff present at the event that the US Defense Department is essential for the work State Department diplomats do around the world.
Biden promised to work with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and world leaders “to bring a responsible end to wars that have dragged on for far too long, while continuing to ensure that terrorist threats cannot endanger the security of the American people.”
Biden did not however give any indication as to what his decision is yet on the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
An agreement signed in February 2020 by the Trump Administration and the Taliban notes that all US troops are supposed to be gone by May this year.
So far, indications are that the withdrawal of troops will be based on conditions on the ground, opposed to a calendar date.
Facebook to temporarily reduce political content in some countries
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would temporarily reduce political content appearing on New Feeds for some users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia this week and in the United States within the coming weeks, Reuters reported.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in January that he wanted to “turn down the temperature” of political conversations on the social networking site because “people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”
Reuters reported that the world’s largest social network, which has received flack for not doing enough to remove hateful content from the platform, last month said it would stop recommending civic and political groups to users.
Reducing the frequency of political content will mark initial steps to explore different ways to rank such content in people’s feeds using different signals and understand their preferences, the company said in a blog post.
Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as COVID-19 information from health organizations from the drill, Reuters reported.
