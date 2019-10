Salang Pass to Be Closed Overnights for Next 20 Days

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2019)

The Salang Pass will be closed overnight for the next 20 days.

Officials said a technical team from the Ministry of Transport is studying the reconstruction of the route.

The route connects the capital Kabul with provinces in the north.

It will remain closed for all traffic from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. starting from October 30.

The tunnel is located between Parwan and Baghlan provinces and usually gets blocked due to heavy snowfalls and avalanches during the winter season.