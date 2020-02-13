Salang pass closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2020)

The Salang pass which connects north provinces of Afghanistan to the capital Kabul has been closed to the traffic due to heavy snowfall and storms, an official said Thursday.

Samiullah Walizada, the Operative Director of Salang Pass Safety and Protection Unit told Ariana News that the pass was closed after incessant snowfall and storms Wednesday night.

He added that action is taken to prevent casualties and financial loss of people traveling through the pass.

Meanwhile, the Safety and Protection Unit of Salang said in a statement that the pass was hit by least three avalanches since last night.

According to the statement, the snowfall has reached to 70 centimeters the Salang Pass.

The statement added that the pass will remain closed and urged the citizens to prevent traveling via the highway until further notice.

The tunnel is located between Parwan and Baghlan provinces and usually gets blocked due to heavy snowfalls and avalanches during the winter season.