Salang Pass Blocked Due to Heavy Snowfall

Salang pass which connects northern parts of Afghanistan to the capital Kabul has been blocked due to heavy snowfalls, an official said on Saturday.

Abdul Basir Habibi, the Head of Salang Pass Safety and Protection Unit told Ariana News that the pass was closed after an incessant snowfall late Friday night.

Habibi said, Salang was hit by at least four avalanches since Friday and no casualty inflected in the incidents, adding the passengers trapped in the highway were transferred to a safe place.

He added, the snowfall has reached to 100 centimeters in southern and in northern Parts of the Salang Pass.

He said the highway maintenance workers are striving to clear it on today.