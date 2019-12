(Last Updated On: December 16, 2019)

Saffron is grown in all of the provinces including Herat with more than 3000 acres of saffron, said the ministry of agriculture, irrigation, and livestock.

“Afghan’s saffron has a high quality in the market, and the government should prevent its illegal export. This year we will produce up to 20 metric tons of saffron,” said Akbar Rustami the spokesperson of the ministry.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Dubai, India, and many more are the main customers of Afghan Saffron.