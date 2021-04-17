Business
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have signed a safety concept agreement to ensure the security of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
According to Turkmenistan’s Trend news agency, the signing took place on April 15 during a meeting between representatives of the two countries.
The Safety Concept is an important step in the timely implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, including the development of a Safety Plan and Protocol, which are annexes to the Host Government Agreement, the foreign ministry’s report said.
The parties exchanged views on the ongoing work on the TAPI gas pipeline construction project and they discussed the implementation of measures to be carried out by the end of August this year.
The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI), also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank.
The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India. Construction on the project started in Turkmenistan in December 2015.
The length of the Turkmen section of the pipeline will be 205 kilometers in length and will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.
The pipeline’s design capacity is planned to be 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and the project’s cost – about $8 billion, Trend reports.
Business
Illegal Iranian saffron in the country raises concerns
Saffron producers in Herat province have voiced concerns over the practise of importing saffron from Iran, which they say lowers the price of the spice on local markets.
Abdul Shakoor, head of a saffron producing company, said they have over the years exported hundreds of kilograms of saffron annually but that there is a growing trend among traders to import the spice illegally from Iran.
“It is a betrayal to the nation,” said Abdul Shakoor.
This comes after producers recorded a 30 percent increase in saffron exports last year.
Herat saffron exporters union said they have not been able to prove that saffron is being smuggled from Iran into Afghanistan but said controls in this regard were lacking.
“Some amount of saffron might be imported from Iran and will be exported from Afghanistan, but it is very rare. Afghanistan produces saffron by itself and there is no need for Iranian saffron,” said Mohamad Uthman Ansari, head of Herat saffron exporters union.
“We are not able to prove [reports] who imports the saffron… one thing that we notice is poor management,” said Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of Afghanistan saffron producers union.
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said bringing saffron into Afghanistan is illegal.
Spokesman for the ministry, Ahmad Fawad Ahmadi said this week that action would be taken against anyone who brings saffron into the country illegally adding that Afghanistan’s saffron is the best in the world.
Business
Peshawar cardiology institute opens new unit for Afghan patients
Afghan Counsellor General to Pakistan, Najibullah Ahmadzai on Monday inaugurated a Separate Counter at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology which will help Afghan patients get better and quicker treatment.
Speaking at the event, Ahmadzai welcomed the initiative and thanked the Khyber Pakhtun Khwa government for its role in the initiative. He also said he hoped the institute would continue to provide maximum facilities to Afghan patients.
Ahmadzai also said that countless Afghans visit Peshawar hospitals and clinics annually for medical treatment at established hospitals.
Professor Shahkar Ahmad Shah, CEO & Medical Director of the cardiology institute also addressed guests and said the hospital was also ready to help improve the skills of Afghan nurses and doctors.
He also said Afghan patients are treated at the hospital as equals.
According to him, already about 114 Afghan patients have been treated at the hospital in the past four months – including 11 who underwent open heart surgery.
Business
Ghani slams firms for shoddy work on development projects
President Ashraf Ghani on Monday criticized companies for substandard work on a number of development projects around the country and said this was “not satisfactory”.
Speaking at a development project event, Ghani said that proper attention was not being paid to the detail, resulting in shoddy work.
“Implementation of development projects affect the economy of the country; the relevant organizations must be careful about quality. Corruption must end, and transparency should be part of contracts,” said Ghani.
He also warned private companies that unless they deliver work of a high standard, the contracts will be withdrawn and handed over to government departments.
“The private companies should be careful about transparency in their contracts, otherwise all contracts will be given to government companies,” added Ghani.
In addition to this, Ghani, urged members of the public to monitor projects in order to avoid corruption.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Public Works, recently inaugurated 28 development projects worth more than 7.4 billion AFN.
The projects are:
1- Kandahar- Spin Boldak road
2- Danesh- Pol-e – Maghan road in Kapisa
3- A bridge in Company area of Kabul city
4- Road in Kama district of Nangarhar province
5- Kabul –Logar highway
6- Kabul Ring Road
The minister of public works, Najibullah Yamin meanwhile said on Monday that work on the key Kabul to Kandahar highway will start in the near future.
“Twenty two projects are currently underway in Kandahar. Survey of Kabul-Kandahar highway started this year and construction on it will start soon,” said Yamin.
Kabul’s mayor, Mohammad Daoud Sultanzoy also noted progress on Monday and said: “Bridge of Shina and Bridge of Pacha were inaugurated today (Monday). The project was funded from municipality development budget. Three million square meters of land has been taken back from warlords,” he said.
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
US may increase troop numbers before full withdrawal: Pentagon
India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
20 ANDSF members freed from Taliban prison
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute
Tahawol: Reaction to US troops withdrawal discussed
Sola: Reaction to US troops withdrawal discussed
Morning News Show: Government stance on foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban state they ‘are not ready’ for the Istanbul Conference
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey confirms Istanbul Conference to start on April 24
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban warns foreign forces to leave by May 1
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden expected to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bodies of two murder victims found in Baghlan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn