Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2020)

Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday.

The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.

In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.

The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.

Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.