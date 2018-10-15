Sabri Andar, Only Disabled Woman Running for Parliamentary Election

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2018)

Sabri Andar is the first and only disabled female nominated for the parliamentary election, carrying out promise with her electoral campaign.

By nominating for the parliamentary election, Andar is attempting to make people realize that disable people have equal right in the society and can fulfill their responsibilities.

“I have started electoral campaigns like other candidates since the beginning of the process. I want to be the only disable female to join the Lower House and representing my people,” she said.

Andar noted she wants to be an inspiration for those who consider themselves deprived.

“My message to those who deny themselves is this that they have the equal right as others and should use their rights,” she added.

There are female ministers in Afghanistan, as well as female deputy governor and women district governors.

It was a landmark choice in a country where only 17 years ago, the Taliban regime banned women from work, education and other parts of public life. They were forbidden from even leaving their homes without a male relative and a burqa.

After the Taliban were toppled by a U.S. led invasion, Afghan women have made giant strides with female lawmakers and security personnel now commonplace.

Meanwhile, Narinder Singh Khalsa is the only candidate from the seat reserved for a Sikh or Hindu in the Afghan legislature.

Narinder is the son of Avtar Singh Khalsa who was killed along with at least 18 other people, mostly Hindus and Sikhs, on July 01, 2018 in a blast by a suicide bomber in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

“I want to follow my father’s dream that failed to make it come true. I will not represent the Sikh community but also the whole nation of Afghanistan,” Narinder said.

His efforts are celebrated as a sign of the minority group’s resilience and dedication to the country despite the harsh times.

One seat in the Afghan parliament is reserved for a member of the country’s small Sikh and Hindu communities.

Editor: Zackaria