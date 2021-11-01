Connect with us

SAARC Chamber calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday called for urgent action to be taken to protect millions of Afghans from starvation.

According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, SAARC Chamber Chief Iftikhar Ali Malik said the international community, especially the West and the United States, must realize that this indifference may result in chaos, leading to internal strife and civil war.

He said it’s a race against time and countries must step in to shoulder their responsibility and to address Afghanistan’s latest disaster.

Malik also stated that the crisis in Afghanistan is of particular concern as only 5% of the people have access to enough food to survive and that Afghanistan is now among the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Dr Khalid Mahmood, the dean of the faculty of information and media studies at Punjab University, meanwhile said the world seems largely indifferent and aid coming into the country is too little and too slow.

He said the response from the international community had until now been lukewarm, even downright cold, despite the unfolding human tragedy in a country that has known nothing but wars for the last four decades.

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.

Ghani pledged to fight till death but fled: Blinken

2 hours ago

November 1, 2021

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS on Sunday that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised to fight till death but instead fled Kabul when the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) arrived at the gates of the city.

This comes a week after former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on the same show that the Biden administration could have done more to prevent the collapse of the government in Kabul.

On Sunday’s show, the interviewer asked Blinken if he had personally tried to persuade Ghani to stay in Kabul.

Blinken said he had been on the phone with Ghani on the Saturday night, “pressing him to make sure he was ready to agree with the plan we were trying to put into effect — to do a transfer of power to- to a new government that would have been led by the Taliban (IEA), but then inclusive and included all aspects of Afghan society.

“And he told me on the phone he was prepared to do that, but if the Taliban (IEA) wouldn’t go along, he was ready to fight to the death,” said Blinken.

However, the next day, August 15, Ghani fled Afghanistan.

Blinken stated that neither the US intelligence agencies nor any politicians expected “the rapid implosion of the government and the security forces. No one anticipated that would happen over the course of 11 days.”

Asked if he did everything he could, Blinken said the State Department was reviewing everything that the US had done, starting from 2020 when the Trump administration made an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, as well as all actions taken over the years.

Boris Johnson pledges £50 million to UN for Afghanistan

4 hours ago

November 1, 2021

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

Two and a half million Afghans, most of them women and girls, will receive urgent life-saving humanitarian support thanks to £50 million ($68 million) of funding announced by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the UK government, the funding, which is drawn from the UK’s £286 million aid commitment to Afghanistan announced by the Prime Minister in September, will be channelled via UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated since the collapse of the previous government in August.

The funding announced on Sunday will help the critical need for food, nutrition, shelter and medicine over the winter months in Afghanistan and bolster the UN’s wider humanitarian response.

Protecting women and girls from gender-based violence will also be prioritized, the statement read.

Johnson said “two months ago this week NATO withdrew its final forces from Afghanistan after the most extensive evacuation effort in the alliance’s history, an effort which saved a huge number of lives”, according to the statement.

“We now have a responsibility to protect the people of Afghanistan most at risk under the Taliban (IEA) regime, particularly women and girls.

“Today’s funding will provide urgent protection for the most vulnerable people. But preventing a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and preserving the gains of the last twenty years will require a truly global effort,” he was quoted as saying.

Ship with hundreds of Afghan migrants docks at Greek port

1 day ago

October 31, 2021

Reuters
(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying 382 mostly Afghan migrants docked safely at a Greek island’s port early on Sunday, two days after losing power in the Aegean Sea and sending out a distress signal.

Six people among what was the country’s biggest single influx of migrants in years were detained after the vessel, the Murat 729, was towed into Kos port by a Greek coast guard ship, the migration ministry said.

The other arrivals were taken to a reception centre on the island. Their stay at the centre, where they will be processed and quarantined, will be temporary, the ministry said.

Greece has been the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.

Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover of Afghanistan in August, however, many EU states fear a replay of the refugee crisis of 2015, when nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey.

On Friday, Greece’s Shipping Ministry had asked Turkey to accept the ailing vessel’s return.

On Tuesday, four migrants, three of them children, drowned after a boat in which they and 23 others were trying to cross from Turkey to Greece sank off the island of Chios.

 

