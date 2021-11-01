SAARC Chamber calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday called for urgent action to be taken to protect millions of Afghans from starvation.

According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, SAARC Chamber Chief Iftikhar Ali Malik said the international community, especially the West and the United States, must realize that this indifference may result in chaos, leading to internal strife and civil war.

He said it’s a race against time and countries must step in to shoulder their responsibility and to address Afghanistan’s latest disaster.

Malik also stated that the crisis in Afghanistan is of particular concern as only 5% of the people have access to enough food to survive and that Afghanistan is now among the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Dr Khalid Mahmood, the dean of the faculty of information and media studies at Punjab University, meanwhile said the world seems largely indifferent and aid coming into the country is too little and too slow.

He said the response from the international community had until now been lukewarm, even downright cold, despite the unfolding human tragedy in a country that has known nothing but wars for the last four decades.

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.