Saar
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
(Last Updated On: November 29, 2021)
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA forces arrest suspected smuggler, seize weapons along Pakistan border
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
Sport5 hours ago
US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA reject claims of ex-security forces being killed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
World4 weeks ago
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
World4 weeks ago
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
Zerbana20 hours ago
Zerbena: UN concerned about humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Clash between Afghan and Iranian forces was a misunderstanding: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four wounded in Kabul blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkish, US foreign ministers hold bilaterals on NATO summit sidelines
-
Latest News4 days ago
New NATO strategy being drawn up to deal with ‘changing world’
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank backs using $280 million in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
-
Interviews5 days ago
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN defers decision to give IEA govt a seat in general assembly
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA delegation hold talks with envoys from 16 countries in Doha