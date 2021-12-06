Connect with us

Saar

Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

December 4, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2021)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan

Published

5 days ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission

Published

7 days ago

on

November 29, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!