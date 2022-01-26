Saar
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
(Last Updated On: January 26, 2022)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
(Last Updated On: January 24, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 23, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
(Last Updated On: January 22, 2022)
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
US positioning itself to take on threats and opportunities: Ned Price
Latest News5 hours ago
Norwegian charities pledge humanitarian assistance during IEA’s visit to Oslo
Health6 hours ago
Afghanistan’s health system is on brink of collapse: urgent action needed
COVID-198 hours ago
COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Business4 weeks ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Latest News3 weeks ago
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Kandahar3 weeks ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Saar1 min ago
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
Zerbana22 hours ago
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
-
World4 days ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
-
Latest News4 days ago
Salang Pass, Herat- Badghis highway closed to traffic due to heavy snow
-
Herat4 days ago
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate Afghanistan delegation travels to Norway for humanitarian talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s PM renews call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan