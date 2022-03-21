Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Security developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Ukraine-crisis effects on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

March 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

March 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

March 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!