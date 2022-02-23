Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Removal of Ashraf Ghani’s name from UN list of world leaders discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Concerns over terrorist organizations in Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

February 22, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: IEA’s efforts for engagement with international community discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!