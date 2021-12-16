Saar
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 16, 2021)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Value of Afghani continues to drop against US dollar
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Formation of Islamic Emirate’s new police forces discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with foreign countries discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Business6 hours ago
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
Latest News8 hours ago
U.S. Senate passes $770 billion defense bill, Biden’s signature next
Latest News4 weeks ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Business3 weeks ago
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s new government and economic crisis discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan migrant documents his arduous journey to Europe
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
-
World4 days ago
Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US
-
Latest News5 days ago
India sends in consignment of humanitarian relief and medical supplies
-
World4 days ago
Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan