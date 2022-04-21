Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)
Saar
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s denial of providing military bases to US discussed
(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister
Latest News3 hours ago
Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
Science & Technology6 hours ago
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world’s best
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Sport4 weeks ago
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Sport4 weeks ago
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Business4 weeks ago
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
World4 days ago
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
Latest News4 days ago
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
Latest News4 days ago
Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan claims ‘terrorists using Afghan soil’ to carry out attacks
Science & Technology5 days ago
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
Latest News3 days ago
IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP
Business4 days ago
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes