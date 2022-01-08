Saar
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
(Last Updated On: January 8, 2022)
Saar: Issue of the Durand Line fencing discussed
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)
Saar: Donors collect $1.5 billion to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 5, 2022)
Saar: Efforts to revive economic ties between Afghanistan and China discussed
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2022)
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Hazara Foundation opens charity bakeries to feed Kabul residents
Health3 hours ago
Rescue body warns over 90% of Afghan clinics face closure
World5 hours ago
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Sport4 weeks ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: UN concerns over drought in Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to maintain ties with the world discussed
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to include Istishhad battalion in new army
Latest News5 days ago
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
Business4 days ago
Afghan carpet industry struggles amid ongoing economic crisis
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan FM concedes discord exists with IEA over border fence
World4 days ago
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
World5 days ago
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s cabinet says innocent prisoners to be released as soon as possible
World4 days ago
Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump is not put on trial