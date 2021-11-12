Saar
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: November 12, 2021)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Foreign countries’ perceptions of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 12, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Regional summits on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 10, 2021)
Saar
Saar: New appointment by IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2021)
Saar4 mins ago
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbana12 mins ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Latest News3 hours ago
Migrants on Belarus-Poland border сomplain on cold and lack of food
Latest News5 hours ago
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Latest News4 weeks ago
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Latest News3 weeks ago
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Saar4 mins ago
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbana12 mins ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Foreign countries’ perceptions of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawool: Russia meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA appoints 43 governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA government renames Afghan army corps
-
Health4 days ago
New shipment of WHO life-saving medical supplies lands in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP chief says Afghanistan humanitarian crisis is the ‘worst on earth’
-
Sport4 days ago
New Zealand secure last spot in semi-finals after beating Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan outcome very regrettable: Merkel
-
World4 days ago
Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf