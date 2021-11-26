Saar
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
(Last Updated On: November 26, 2021)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Interior Ministry’s directions to Islamic Emirate commanders discussed
(Last Updated On: November 25, 2021)
Saar
Saar Part 2: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s new rule for TV broadcasting companies
(Last Updated On: November 23, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Economic situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 22, 2021)
Zerbana53 mins ago
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar58 mins ago
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
COVID-192 hours ago
New COVID variant detected in South Africa
Latest News5 hours ago
Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’
World6 hours ago
Death toll in Russian mine tragedy jumps past 50
Opinion4 weeks ago
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
Latest News4 weeks ago
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Latest News4 weeks ago
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Latest News4 weeks ago
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
Zerbana53 mins ago
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar58 mins ago
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Standardization in projects discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tawahol: Start of negotiations between US and Taliban discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Interior Ministry’s directions to Islamic Emirate commanders discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
-
Business4 days ago
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA lays down new rules for TV broadcasting companies
-
Latest News5 days ago
Austin extols value of US-Mid East partnership at Manama Dialogue
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan may be the next stage of the migration crisis says Polish PM
-
World4 days ago
Fatalities, more than 20 hurt after vehicle ploughs through parade in Wisconsin
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA announces 27 new appointments to key positions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan is the saddest country in the world