Saar
Saar: Former US ambassador’s comments on US betrayal of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2021)
Saar
Saar
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2021)
World12 seconds ago
Helicopter carrying India’s chief of defense staff crashes in Tamil Nadu
Saar26 mins ago
World49 mins ago
Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades
Business1 hour ago
Afghan pine nuts worth $700 million smuggled abroad
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA welcomes Jakarta’s move to consider reopening Kabul embassy
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Latest News4 weeks ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
World4 weeks ago
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
Latest News3 weeks ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
World4 weeks ago
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
Saar2 days ago
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: UN concerned about humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Business4 days ago
Donors still to decide on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
UNHCR calls for more aid for forcibly displaced in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan: Macron
-
Pakistan to let Afghan trucks transport wheat from India to Afghanistan
-
France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan
-
Russia, Southeast Asia conclude first joint naval exercise