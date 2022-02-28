Saar
Saar: Doha deal discussed
(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
(Last Updated On: February 26, 2022)
Saar
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
(Last Updated On: February 25, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Removal of Ashraf Ghani’s name from UN list of world leaders discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)
Sport4 mins ago
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Doha deal discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict
Latest News3 hours ago
EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Latest News4 weeks ago
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Latest News3 weeks ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Latest News3 weeks ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Business4 weeks ago
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Doha deal discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Trending
-
World2 days ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
Latest News5 days ago
500 passports being issued daily in Kabul: Officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU, Central Asia call for inclusive government in Afghanistan through ‘legitimate’ political process
-
Sport4 days ago
Afif, Mehidy help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
India dispatches 2,500 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
-
Kandahar3 days ago
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan