Saar
Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
(Last Updated On: January 8, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Issue of the Durand Line fencing discussed
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Donors collect $1.5 billion to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 5, 2022)
Latest News52 mins ago
Iran offers to help India transport emergency aid to Afghanistan
Nangarhar3 hours ago
Nine children killed in mortar explosion
World5 hours ago
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Latest News5 hours ago
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
Baby lost in Kabul airlift reunited with family
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
Sport3 weeks ago
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Interviews3 days ago
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
Latest News4 days ago
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
Kandahar4 days ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
Health3 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan