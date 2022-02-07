Saar
Saar: China, Pakistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2022)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s current political situation discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan ties discussed
Saar
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
(Last Updated On: February 4, 2022)
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan politician calls on international community to recognize IEA
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA rejects UN report, says findings on al-Qaeda and Daesh are untrue
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: China, Pakistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: People’s concerns about paying more taxes discussed
Latest News8 hours ago
Former UK defence chief urges the West to ‘recognise’ the IEA
Latest News4 weeks ago
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Business4 weeks ago
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Business3 weeks ago
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: China, Pakistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: People’s concerns about paying more taxes discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s current political situation discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Stabilization of Afghani discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
U.S. advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia
-
Business4 days ago
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
-
World5 days ago
Number of missing in Ecuador landslide falls to six, death toll 24
-
World4 days ago
Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
-
Latest News4 days ago
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Television to broadcast Olympics opening ceremony live
-
COVID-194 days ago
Six German athletes test positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing