Saar
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 23, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
(Last Updated On: January 22, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Iran’s call for an inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: January 21, 2022)
Saar
Saar: EU announces 268 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Sport8 hours ago
Pakistani MMA fighters compete in Afghanistan
Business10 hours ago
Iran issues permit for transit of diesel to Afghanistan
World11 hours ago
First part of $200 million U.S. defence aid arrives in Ukraine
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Business4 weeks ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Kandahar4 weeks ago
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Kandahar2 weeks ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Heavy snow and rainfall in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate Afghanistan delegation travels to Norway for humanitarian talks
Latest News4 days ago
EU launches humanitarian projects in Afghanistan worth over $300 million
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
Latest News4 days ago
Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates opened, sending water to Iran
Regional5 days ago
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Latest News5 days ago
US unlikely to return Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Kirby
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan PM calls for international community to recognize IEA govt
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to send 700 tons of aid to Afghanistan on ‘charity train’
Latest News4 days ago
Video of mistaken U.S. drone strike on Kabul home made public