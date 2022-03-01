Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 1, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Doha deal discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions

Published

3 days ago

on

February 26, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!