Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan neighbors criticize US for its ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed

Published

15 hours ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul

Published

2 days ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Issue of the Durand Line fencing discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!