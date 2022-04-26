Latest News
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person, Reuters reported.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
According to Reuters under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.
The deal ends Twitter’s run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement.
Twitter’s shares were up about 6% following the news, Reuters reported.
Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
Iran has accredited three diplomats dispatched by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to the Afghan embassy in Tehran, BBC reported on Monday.
One of them will serve as the third secretary of the embassy while the other two will be ordinary employees of the embassy.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that movement of diplomats between the capital and embassies is a normal issue.
“We will not hand over the embassy to a government which we have not recognized,” Khatibzada said, adding no international conventions prevent the movement of diplomats.
IEA took over Afghanistan eight months ago, but no country has recognized it as the legitimate government of the country.
Several countries, however, have accepted Afghan diplomats appointed by the IEA, including Pakistan, Russia, China, Turkmenistan, Qatar and now Iran.
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday signed a contract with the General Traffic Police Directorate to make umbrellas and booths for traffic police in the city.
The project involves setting up 50 booths and 50 umbrellas for traffic police on Kabul streets.
Aliullah Sarwari, director of AWCC, said that the umbrellas and booths would provide protection for traffic police from the sun and rain.
“Our objective is to support public utility institutions because we share the same goal which is serving the people,” Sarwari said.
Officials from the General Traffic Police Directorate welcomed AWCC’s move, and said they hope the company will cooperate in other areas as well.
“We are happy and thankful for their cooperation. We hope they will continue to cooperate in future,” said Habibullah Mukhtar, head of the General Traffic Police Directorate.
AWCC officials said that the company would look at providing umbrellas and booths to traffic police in other provinces as well.
AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which started operations in 2002. It has cooperated with various state institutions and has carried out a large number of projects across the country.
