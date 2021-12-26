Saar
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
(Last Updated On: December 26, 2021)
Continue Reading
Saar
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)
Saar
Saar: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 22, 2021)
Saar
Saar: US may ease restrictions for aid delivery to Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2021)
Zerbana28 seconds ago
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Saar10 mins ago
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for removal of IEA leaders from UN and US blacklists discussed
Science & Technology15 hours ago
NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe
Latest News16 hours ago
IEA calls on West to lift sanction, remove leaders from blacklist
Business4 weeks ago
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Latest News3 weeks ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Business4 weeks ago
TAPI project suspended in Afghanistan until situation ‘stabilizes’
Zerbana28 seconds ago
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Saar10 mins ago
Saar: Abolition of administrations by the Islamic Emirate
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for removal of IEA leaders from UN and US blacklists discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan private sector’s $2.5 billion in frozen assets discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Construction companies call for govt, foreign community to pay their debts
-
Featured5 days ago
Japan pledges $109 million to Afghanistan and its neighbors to ‘address crisis’
-
Latest News4 days ago
House Democrats call on Biden to unfreeze Afghan reserves
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNDP and Balkh Municipality launch street cleaning job program for 200 women
-
World5 days ago
Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen’s Sanaa airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran says envoy repatriated from Yemen dies of COVID-19
-
Latest News4 days ago
40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists lost their jobs
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah calls on OIC to mobilize more funds to help Afghans