SA asks Muslims to delay Hajj bookings – coronavirus fears

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2020)

According to Hajj Minister Mohammed Banten, Saudi Arabia is concerned about the safety of pilgrims amid the coronavirus pandemic and has, therefore, asked Muslims to delay booking.

It comes as about two million Muslims were expected to travel to Mecca and Medina this July and August for the greater pilgrimage-Hajj.

It is noteworthy that the lesser pilgrimage, the Umra, has already been suspended following the outbreak of the virus.

Reportedly, visits to and from Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh have also been banned.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has hit at least 1,563 people with 10 confirmed deaths in Saudi Arabia.

