S.U.C Called on People Not to Register for Election Until Security is Not Provided

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2018 6:20 pm)

Afghanistan Shia Ulema Council (S.U.C) has called on Afghan people not to register or take ID cards until security is not completely provided.

The S.U.C led by Shaikh Asef Muhseni has considered the security situation alarming after bargaining with its members.

“Protecting the lives of people is more important than any other issue. People should not register or take ID cards until security is not completely provided,” the council said in a statement.

The most influential organizations for Shias in Afghanistan also stated that security institutions have failed in providing security and urged the National Unity Government to understand its responsibilities in protecting people’s lives.

The council decision came following a bloody terrorist attack on a voter registration center in Kabul on Sunday, killing at least 69 civilians and wounding 120 others.

So far, just over 291,000 people have been registered since the process began just over a week ago, according to a member of the Independent Election Commission.

Parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held in Afghanistan on 15 October 2016, to elect members of the House of the People, but were postponed to 7 July 2018 and then again to 20 October 2018.