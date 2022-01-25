COVID-19
S.Korea’s daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time as Omicron spreads
South Korea’s daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 8,000 for the first time on Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite the recent extension of strict social-distancing rules to slow infection.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 8,571 cases for Monday, exceeding the previous peak posted in mid-December of 7,848, Reuters reported.
The new record came amid the spread of the more transmissible but less deadly Omicron variant, which became dominant in the country last week, and despite less testing over the weekend.
Daily tallies had almost halved to around 4,000 this month but began rebounding last week because of Omicron infections, logging their second-highest level on Saturday.
The surge fuelled worries about a potentially bigger wave ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays when tens of millions of Koreans usually travel across the country for family visits.
COVID-19
WHO chief says world at ‘critical juncture’ in COVID pandemic
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so, Reuters reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany’s development minister Svenja Schulze.
“We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.”
Tedros said on Monday that Germany had become the agency’s largest donor, without giving details. Historically, the United States has made the biggest financial contribution among member states to the organization, read the report.
Schulze said that the top priority of Germany, which took over the G7 Presidency, is to end the pandemic worldwide and called for a “massively accelerated, truly global vaccination campaign” in order to do so.
The event in Geneva kicks off a week of WHO Executive Board meetings where key aspects of the U.N. health agency’s future are due to be discussed, including Tedros’ bid for a second term and a proposal to make the agency more financially independent.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours – govt
India reported over 300,000 new COVID-19 infections for the fourth straight day even though the caseload over the last 24 hours was slightly lower than a day before, data released by the government on Sunday showed, Reuters reported.
India reported 333,533 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with 525 dead, according to the figures released by the government.
According to the report India’s total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 489,409, the health ministry said. On Saturday, India had reported 337,704 new cases of COVID-19 and 488 dead.
The government in the statement said the recovery rate for infected people currently stands at 93.18%.
Since the start of this year, different parts of the country are under varying degrees of restrictions to contain infections caused by highly transmissible Omicron variant.
India’s capital Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew and even though it was widely expected that Delhi will ease some restrictions, the local government decided on Friday to continue with the curfew, Reuters reported.
The federal government said it tested 1.87 million people in the last 24 hours and it planned to continue to expand its testing through the country.
COVID-19
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
Tokyo recorded its fourth record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking above 10,000, while Japan’s exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs on mobility and business activity through February 13, Reuters reported.
Tokyo’s case count, exceeding Friday’s 9,699, were more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.
Three people in Tokyo died of COVID-19 and 12 were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government said.
Some 34.3% of hospital beds in the capital were being used by coronavirus patients. A rise in the occupancy rate to 50% would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.
Infections nationwide totaled at least 50,200 as nearly 30 of Japan’s 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.
As of Friday, 78.7% of Japan’s population had been fully vaccinated, but only 1.5% had received a booster shot, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, Reuters reported.
UN asks IEA to probe issue of missing Afghan women
S.Korea’s daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time as Omicron spreads
Tahawol: Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
IEA detains 40 people in Mazar for trying to leave ‘illegally’
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden defiantly defends Afghanistan exit, makes ‘no apologies’
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA warns media against publishing rumors
-
World4 days ago
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar reached preliminary deal on Kabul airport security
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help at-risk families in Maidan Wardak province
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs