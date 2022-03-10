World
S.Korea elects conservative outsider as president in major shift
Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
His victory in Wednesday’s election marks a stunning turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since the 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye, Reuters reported.
Yoon is a former prosecutor-general involved with Park’s case who fell out with outgoing President Moon Jae-in after being appointed by him, gaining notoriety for his investigations of top presidential aides.
“The people put me here with hope in my conviction that I have not yielded to any power for fairness and justice for 26 years,” Yoon said in a speech of his career as a prosecutor.
Yoon has pledged to stamp out graft, foster justice and create a more level economic playing field, while seeking a “reset” with China and a tougher stance towards reclusive North Korea, which has launched a record number of missile tests in recent months, Reuters reported.
He faces the challenge of uniting a country of 52 million riven by gender and generational divisions, growing inequality and surging home prices.
Yoon will need to restore public trust in Korea’s institutions and is likely to conduct major housecleaning by following through on a campaign pledge to investigate Moon’s administration for corruption, Reuters reported.
Featured
Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘reject calls with US President Biden’
The White House has reportedly failed in its attempt to arrange calls between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Although the calls were intended to focus on building international support for Ukraine and the control of surging oil prices, the leaders of both Gulf countries declined US requests to speak to the president, Middle East Eye reported.
Officials have said the rejection comes as Saudi and Emirati officials voiced their criticism of American policy in the Gulf in recent weeks.
The Saudis and the Emiratis share concerns about the US response to the recent missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Middle East Eye reported.
Both governments are also concerned about the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which has entered into its final stages of negotiations in Vienna.
Biden spoke to King Salman on 9 February and they reiterated their longstanding relationship. However, the Gulf snub comes as Washington works on maintaining good relations with the oil-rich countries, as oil prices pass $130 per barrel for the first time in nearly 14 years.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the only two major oil producers that can pump millions more barrels of oil, which could help the crude market in America when gasoline prices are soaring, Middle East Eye reported.
However, both countries have declined to pump more oil, saying that they are sticking to the current production plan approved by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of allies led by Russia.
Last week, both the Saudi crown prince and Sheikh Mohammed took phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after declining to speak to the US president. They also both later spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
World
Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived after a flight to Turkey’s southern city of Antalya on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, ahead of planned talks Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
The meeting would be the first between the nations’ top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.
World
Biden bans Russia oil imports to US
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up US energy prices.
“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy,” Biden said, Reuters reported.
“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.”
The ban caps sweeping US and European sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching the largest war in Europe since World War Two. Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian cities and killed hundreds of civilians, some as they tried to flee their homes.
Biden, who has pledged that US soldiers will not go to Ukraine to fight, voiced America’s support for the Ukrainian people, and predicted their ultimate victory.
Biden signed an executive order on the ban soon after his remarks. The ban goes into effect immediately, but gives buyers 45 days to wind down existing contracts, Reuters reported.
The United States consulted closely with allies on the ban, but did not ask them to join in, and did not expect that they would, the official said.
Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies had already caused the Russian economy to “crater” and vowed to continue ratcheting up pressure on Moscow to stop a war that forced more than 2 million people to flee the country.
