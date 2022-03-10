S.Korea elects conservative outsider as president in major shift

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2022)

Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

His victory in Wednesday’s election marks a stunning turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since the 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye, Reuters reported.

Yoon is a former prosecutor-general involved with Park’s case who fell out with outgoing President Moon Jae-in after being appointed by him, gaining notoriety for his investigations of top presidential aides.

“The people put me here with hope in my conviction that I have not yielded to any power for fairness and justice for 26 years,” Yoon said in a speech of his career as a prosecutor.

Yoon has pledged to stamp out graft, foster justice and create a more level economic playing field, while seeking a “reset” with China and a tougher stance towards reclusive North Korea, which has launched a record number of missile tests in recent months, Reuters reported.

He faces the challenge of uniting a country of 52 million riven by gender and generational divisions, growing inequality and surging home prices.

Yoon will need to restore public trust in Korea’s institutions and is likely to conduct major housecleaning by following through on a campaign pledge to investigate Moon’s administration for corruption, Reuters reported.