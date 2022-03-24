Latest News
Russia’s special envoy arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov arrived in Kabul on Thursday and met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Russia’s Kabulov is leading a delegation that includes representatives from the ministries of defense, interior, economy, industry, agriculture and energy.
During the meeting, the sides discussed boosting political, economic, transit and regional ties, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry.
Kabulov said that the “balanced policy” of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the interest of regional countries and beyond and expressed satisfaction over the “achievements” of the new government.
For his part, Muttaqi praised the Russian delegation’s visit to Kabul and said that Russia with its “good resources” can assist Afghanistan in the implementation of a number of development projects.
He said that the new government gives serious attention to the issue of regional security and connectivity and it hopes that Afghanistan as the heart of Asia would play its role in strengthening transit, trade and economic relations between the regional countries.
Muttaqi also called for international cooperation in the fight against drugs.
Kabulov arrived in Kabul the same day that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in the Afghan capital.
IEA quashes rumours of Baradar replacing Akhund as Prime Minister
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday denied rumours that Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund had been replaced by his deputy, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Mujahid said in a tweet that “there has been no change in the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate or anywhere else”.
Earlier in the day, rumours started circulating about a cabinet reshuffle and Baradar’s appointment.
The rumours of Akhund being replaced emerged after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday. A short while later the IEA confirmed that Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov was also in Afghanistan.
Earlier on Thursday, the IEA meanwhile confirmed that a special cabinet meeting, chaired by their Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, took place in Kandahar province this week and lasted for three days.
The IEA said the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, his deputies, ministers, department heads and organization representatives including IEA spokesmen and other officials.
A wide range of issues were discussed, the IEA said.
“In general in order to better advance all government affairs, necessary guidance was given and important decisions were made in the meeting,” the IEA stated.
Haibatullah also gave specific instructions to the relevant departments on implementing Islamic law in the country in order to maintain security.
The Economic Commission, chaired by Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister, was tasked with attracting domestic and foreign investment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity; also with the task of electricity generation, road construction and proper mining; planning for all economic projects and creating possible facilities.
“An Administrative Commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, tasked to take the necessary steps to reform the administrative systems and solve problems in the financial and other sectors, and then to share it with the leadership,” the IEA stated.
Also, in the cabinet meeting, instructions were given about rounding up and treating drug addicts and preventing the purchase and sale of drugs in the country.
The statement further said that the Supreme Leader instructed all ministers, officials, and relevant departments to protect weapons, vehicles, and other government equipment, and to be careful with the national treasury.
“If he can, he will determine a salary for each Afghan, both men and women, because he understands the problems and issues of his poor nation.”
“However, since the Islamic Emirate is still economically weak, the people must cooperate with their system, try to collect tithes and zakat and spend it properly, and the institutions must refrain from extravagance and excessive spending,” Haibatullah said, as quoted in the statement.
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday morning where he met Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials including acting deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the office of the deputy prime minister confirmed.
During the meeting, Baradar assured China that no actions against China will be carried out from Afghanistan and instead Kabul only wants good relations.
“Afghanistan and China have good and historical relations, and Islamic Emirate wants expansion of these relations,” said Baradar.
Wang meanwhile praised the IEA for ensuring security in Afghanistan, and said China is ready to expand trade ties with Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the office of the deputy prime minister, China will invest in the mining and energy sectors in the country and will establish economic zones.
During the meeting, China’s FM said that “extraction of Mes Aynak will start soon.”
The Chinese foreign minister was welcomed to Afghanistan at the oKabul airport on Thursday. He was met by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister.
Wang and Muttaqi also met for talks and discussed a number of issues, the deputy prime minister’s office said.
This comes after officials confirmed last week that China’s mining company Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) will open an office in Kabul by the end of this month.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assessed the agreement on Mes Aynak copper project in Logar province and has found no problems.
He said that mining at Mes Aynak, which holds an estimated 11.08 million tonnes of copper, will begin soon.
A consortium of MCC and Jiangxi Copper took on a 30-year lease for Mes Aynak in 2008. However, due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the mine has not been actively worked.
