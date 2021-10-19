Latest News
Russia’s Putin won’t attend G20 summit in person
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month, but will take part via video link, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues.
This comes after the United Sates announced that will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday.
Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative was quoted as saying last week.
“We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika-plus has been an effective, a constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we’re not in a position to take part this week,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Latest News
IEA Council of Ministers meet to discuss numerous issues
A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was held on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Kabul under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Zabiullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture said in a statement.
The meeting was followed by a report back on the economic activities carried out by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, read the statement.
According to the IEA the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Mottaqi also provided information on important issues related to foreign trips and meetings with foreign representatives.
During the meeting necessary decisions were also taken on some important issues, Mujahid said.
A delegation was also formed from the agencies of Nadir Pakhtun Markets, in Kabul, and for mining. These were tasked to discuss in principle the modalities of starting construction work as soon as possible and submit plans in order for the implementation of the plans, the statement said.
Also higher education officials were instructed to take serious steps to standardize the affairs of universities and urged the officials of private universities to attract students to the relevant faculties after obtaining the necessary legal licenses.
Meanwhile, in order to control and organize the affairs of NGOs, the relevant commissions were tasked to evaluate the course of affairs, the activities of which should be tailored to the interests of the country in all respects and in accordance with the policies of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
India plans to send food to Afghanistan
India plans to send food and medical aid to Afghanistan amid warnings that the nation could face a catastrophic famine this winter.
India is considering options to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medical aid to Afghanistan. This, however, will be subject to Pakistan’s approval.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for “urgent and unhindered” humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.
Speaking at the G20 summit on Afghanistan, Modi had noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India and that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.
Meanwhile, UN World Food Programme (WFP) had earlier said it is in touch with India to donate wheat to Afghanistan.
Latest News
US will not join Russia’s Afghanistan talks this week
The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday.
Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative was quoted as saying last week.
“We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika-plus has been an effective, a constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we’re not in a position to take part this week,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
“It has been effective in the past, it’s just logistically difficult for us to take part this week,” Price said.
Asked if the United States supports the process, Price said: “We do.”
Moscow hosted a conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.
Ariana Television secures the rights to broadcast ICC’s T20 World Cup 2021
Afghanistan’s economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis: IMF
Russia’s Putin won’t attend G20 summit in person
IEA Council of Ministers meet to discuss numerous issues
India plans to send food to Afghanistan
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain’s La Palma island, homes destroyed
40 suspects arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
Tahawol: G20 summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine: Report
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon offers payment to families of victims of botched drone strike
-
Sport4 days ago
Soccer-FIFA says it helped evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan delegation led by deputy PM leaves for Uzbekistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey could run Kabul airport, says Erdogan
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN says shelter supplies land at Uzbek border for northern Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi calls on international community to recognize IEA government