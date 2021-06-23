Latest News
Russia’s military chief calls for Tehran and Islamabad to support peace process
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Wednesday that peace and stability in Afghanistan will not be possible without Iran and Pakistan’s support.
Addressing the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, Shoigu said the situation in Afghanistan “requires particular attention – both by neighboring countries and international organizations”.
He said that in 20 years US and NATO troops had not managed to achieve “real results” and warned that after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan could face civil war.
Former president Hamid Karzai also addressed participants at the conference virtually and appealed to Russia, China, Pakistan and other countries in the region to step up their support in favor of the peace process.
He said the recent attack on the girl’s school in Kabul, which killed over 80 students, was a glaring example of the suffering of Afghans.
Karzai said it was up to the Afghan people to forge a stable future but that they cannot do it without the help of the world’s major powers including Russia.
He said the Afghan people “wholeheartedly” supported the start of the peace process three years ago but today, “the situation is worsening”. We believe that the participation of Russia and China with Pakistan will be significant to achieve peace, he said.
“We hope that Iran will join this process,” he added.
Karzai acknowledged Russia’s support to date in terms of bringing parties together over the peace process, including the recent Troika. “Peace in Afghanistan and stability in Afghanistan are definitely linked to a more stable region, to a more prosperous region.
“Afghanistan is at the heart of this region …. And the people of Afghanistan are at the heart of this region,” he said.
“I hope you will all participate with us to reach this (peace).
“We want to stand on our own feet and not rely on the international community,” he said.
CENTCOM says retrograde process over 50% complete
U.S. Central Command said Wednesday that since President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops, the Department of Defense has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 763 C-17 cargo flight loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned nearly 14,790 pieces of equipment over to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposal.
The 14,790 pieces of equipment comprise almost entirely federal excess personal property. Most of this equipment is not defensive articles or considered to be major equipment, a CENTCOM statement read.
Also, the U.S. has officially handed over six facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
“We anticipate additional transfers of bases and military assets in the future which will support the ANDSF/GIRoA (government of Afghanistan) as they work to stabilize and defend their nation,” read the statement.
“U.S. Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 50% of the entire retrograde process.”
Qureshi voices concern over current situation in Afghanistan
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi said this week he is concerned about the current situation in Afghanistan and that any take over by force would not be in Afghanistan’s interest.
“The world has come to the conclusion that there is no military solution for Afghanistan and that any military takeover will not be in Afghanistan’s interest.
“There will be war and bloodshed, and we do not want the loss of Afghanistan, but we want a better future for Afghanistan,” he said.
“In my opinion, when I meet with people from different parts of Afghanistan, Afghans want peace because they are tired of war,” he said.
“Today, if the Taliban insist that they want and Islamic Emirate and [President] Ashraf Ghani insists that he wants a republic but they do not reach an agreement, then what will happen to the future of Afghanistan? The Afghan people are thinking about this today.
“They need a leader who can show them the way to peace,” Qureshi said.
Meanwhile Queshi again said the Pakistan is not prepared to provide the United States with military bases inside the country once troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan.
He said the subject was “closed” and that Islamabad’s policy is clear: “We will be partners in peace, not in conflicts.”
“It is gone, it is over and it is a given statement and it is a given policy,” Qureshi said.
Five civilians killed in Kandahar explosion
At least five civilians were killed and 19 others, including women and children, were injured when a bus hit a roadside IED in Kandahar province on Tuesday night.
The explosion happened on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in the Maiwand district of the province, health officials said.
The bus was on its way from Kabul to Helmand province, officials added.
The injured were taken to Kandahar district hospital for treatment.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast, however the incident occurred in a Taliban controlled area.
This comes after the Maiwand district of Kandahar province fell to the Taliban two days ago.
