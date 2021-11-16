Connect with us

Russian, US envoys for Afghanistan meet in Moscow

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov held a meeting with Thomas West, US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday.

“Venediktov held a meeting with US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West,” he said.

On Monday, during his trip to Moscow, West also met with Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

“Met today in Moscow with Special President Representative Zamir Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and need for Taliban (IEA) to fulfil commitments to the international community,” West tweeted.

This meeting comes after the recent Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad which saw representatives of the US, Russia, Pakistan and China discuss in detail the Afghanistan situation.

Processing of passports suspended due to ‘technical problem’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

Alam Gul Haqqani, head of the General Directorate of Passports, said late Monday in a video message that processing of passports at the office in Kabul has been suspended until further notice.

He attributed the decision to a technical problem – specifically with the biometric system.

Haqqani, head of the passport department, said the process would resume in Kabul once the problem was resolved.

He also said that the distribution of passports had started in provinces other than Kabul, and that this would continue.

The distribution process started last week in Balkh, Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktia provinces.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said the ministry had arrested 60 people on charges of forging documents, including passports.

Khosti wrote on Twitter: “The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested 60 fake passport makers, commissioners, and fake notice makers in the name of the Islamic Emirate. Among them are employees of the passport department.”

After the fall of the previous government, the distribution of passports was suspended for almost two months.

According to officials from the passport department, about 100,000 passports have been issued in the last 40 days.

Two wounded in Kabul explosion

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2021)

An explosion shook Kabul’s western area of Kote Sangi on Monday after a magnetic IED, attached to a vehicle, was detonated.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s interior ministry confirmed the explosion had been caused by a magnetic IED and said two people, a man and a woman, had been wounded. He gave no further details.

This comes just two days after a similar explosion that was claimed by ISIS-K (Daesh).

A similar magnetic bomb had destroyed a minibus in western Kabul on Saturday, killing and wounding several people.

High school girls will go to next grade should schools stay shut this year

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2021)

Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said Monday that plans to reopen schools for girls from Grade 7 have not yet been finalized.

Dr Arfan, spokesman for the MoE said that girls above Grade 6 will however be promoted a year should the plan not be finalized this year.

“Girls up to class six are going to participate in exams, and the girls that are not attending schools will be upgraded based on their previous exams,” said Arfan.

This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials closed senior schools for girls after they took control in mid-August.

However, they have said they are working on a way to reopen schools for high school girls but within Islamic principles.

The closure of high schools for girls has raised serious concerns among Afghans.

“We can’t accept the upgrade as a principle. We hope that Taliban (IEA) will allow girls to continue their education and higher education as girls do in the other countries,” said Shukria Barakzai, an activist.

“How can they continue their lessons when they have not participated in school for one year? How will they learn?,” asked Zarqa Yaftali, another activist.

Yama Mujadidi, from Oxford University, meanwhile said that he has created an online school for Afghan girls in order for them to not miss out on lessons.

“The online lessons are not a platform, but it is a complete school,” said Mujadidi.

