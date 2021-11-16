Russian, US envoys for Afghanistan meet in Moscow

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov held a meeting with Thomas West, US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday.

On Monday, during his trip to Moscow, West also met with Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

“Met today in Moscow with Special President Representative Zamir Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and need for Taliban (IEA) to fulfil commitments to the international community,” West tweeted.

This meeting comes after the recent Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad which saw representatives of the US, Russia, Pakistan and China discuss in detail the Afghanistan situation.