Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2022)

Iranians gathered in the streets on Friday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the capital Tehran, tens of thousands of motorists, adorned with banners supporting the establishment of the Islamic Republic, made their way through the streets to the Azadi (Liberty) Square, Reuters reported.

The participants condemned the West especially the USA for exerting pressure on the country’s defense program.

“The U.S. is following a wrong policy toward Iran and their attempt will not succeed. The Iranian people will always remain steadfast,” said Mehdi, a resident.

Speaking of the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks, he said, “I would like to say it would be a good thing if the United States could lift sanctions on Iran, but if it wanted to add more preconditions with Iran, Iran would not accept them.”

Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the Western sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which retaliated by dropping some of its commitments.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the other parties to the deal, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to restore the landmark nuclear deal.

In a televised speech at the anniversary celebration on that day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country seeks freedom, fairness, independence and national dignity while opposing hegemony and oppression. He stressed that Iran would not oppress others, but would resolutely defend its interests.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.