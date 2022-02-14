World
Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff
A Russian Kilo class submarine Rosotv-on-Don passed through Turkey’s Bosphorus strait on Sunday and sailed to the Black Sea against the backdrop of a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
Previously six Russian naval landing ships had sailed to Black Sea through Bosphorus Strait during the past week, Reuters reported.
More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.
World
US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade
The United States and its allies urged their citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault, that Washington said on Friday could occur anytime.
Moscow accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their own aggressive acts, Reuters reported.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade.
US officials, while pressing for diplomacy, said Russia could invade before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics on February 20 and may seek to seize the capital Kyiv and other cities.
Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands. Israel said it was evacuating relatives of embassy staff, Reuters reported.
Russia said it has “optimised” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or another party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.
World
Iran marks 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Iranians gathered in the streets on Friday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the capital Tehran, tens of thousands of motorists, adorned with banners supporting the establishment of the Islamic Republic, made their way through the streets to the Azadi (Liberty) Square, Reuters reported.
The participants condemned the West especially the USA for exerting pressure on the country’s defense program.
“The U.S. is following a wrong policy toward Iran and their attempt will not succeed. The Iranian people will always remain steadfast,” said Mehdi, a resident.
Speaking of the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks, he said, “I would like to say it would be a good thing if the United States could lift sanctions on Iran, but if it wanted to add more preconditions with Iran, Iran would not accept them.”
Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the Western sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which retaliated by dropping some of its commitments.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the other parties to the deal, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to restore the landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech at the anniversary celebration on that day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country seeks freedom, fairness, independence and national dignity while opposing hegemony and oppression. He stressed that Iran would not oppress others, but would resolutely defend its interests.
The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
World
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the wider Ukraine crisis in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a war.
Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak told a late-night briefing after Thursday’s talks in Berlin that it had not been possible to reconcile Russia and Ukraine’s different interpretations of a 2015 agreement aimed at ending fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.
“We did not manage to overcome this,” he said.
Ukraine’s envoy Andriy Yermak said there had been no breakthrough but both sides agreed to keep talking.
“I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations. Everyone is determined to achieve a result,” he said.
The conflict in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as the Donbass, simmers on despite a notional ceasefire. Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) record frequent violations, sometimes running into hundreds of incidents daily.
Ukraine says some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014.
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and the two separatist regions signed a 13-point agreement in February 2015 in Minsk, that was also backed by the leaders of France and Germany.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine on Thursday of trying to rewrite the agreement and cherry-pick only the elements most advantageous to it.
Ukraine says it is committed to the accord.
“The Ukrainian side is set on constructive dialogue. Everyone confirmed today that we have the Minsk agreements and they need to be fulfilled,” Yermak said.
Ukraine rejects Moscow’s assertion that it has nothing to do with the conflict, saying Russia has forces inside Ukraine fighting alongside the separatists.
Kyiv refuses to negotiate with the heads of the breakaway regions but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has so far rejected.
Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine but says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join NATO and that the alliance does not set up bases and missiles there.
