World
Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits
Two Russian missiles struck Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations, Ukrainian officials said, but the West believes the battles for the besieged port of Mariupol and other areas in the east and south may determine the war’s outcome.
Russia withdrew its forces from outside Kyiv last month after failing to take the capital and launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
But Thursday’s blasts in Kyiv, heard soon after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres completed talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighted concerns that the capital remains vulnerable.
Zelenskiy said the blasts “prove that we must not drop our vigilance. We must not think that the war is over,” Reuters reported.
The rockets shook the central Shevchenko district of the city and one struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, wounding at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Russian forces are now entrenched in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have held territory since 2014, and are holding onto a swathe of the south that they seized in March.
Ukraine’s general staff said Russia was stepping up its military assault in the Donbas.
“The enemy is increasing the pace of the offensive operation. The Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire in almost all directions,” it said.
Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian-speaking people from persecution and prevent the United States from using the country to threaten Russia.
Ukraine dismisses Putin’s claims of persecution and says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab that has flattened Ukrainian cities, forced more than 5 million to flee abroad and killed thousands since the invasion started on Feb. 24.
Washington, which together with its allies has placed sweeping sanctions on Moscow, hopes Ukrainian forces can not only repel Russia’s assault in the east but also weaken its military so that it can no longer menace neighbours.
World
Biden to visit Asia next month to build united front on N.Korea, Russia
Visiting Asia next month for the first time since becoming U.S. president in 2021, Joe Biden will hold talks with allies in Japan and South Korea over China’s growing influence in the region and the latest threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.
“The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden will meet South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21, during a three day visit that comes shortly after Yoon’s swearing-in on May 10, Yonhap news agency reported.
The U.S. president will travel to Japan on May 22, where he will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, before both leaders attend a gathering of the Quad security group along with their counterparts from Australia and India.
Biden’s trip to Asia comes at a time when Washington is seeking to reinforce unity and commitment among allies in response to both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and China’s growing economic and security influence in the region.
North Korea is expected to be a key topic for discussion in both Seoul and Tokyo, as Pyongyang is outlining an expansive new doctrine for nuclear weapons use.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to use nuclear weapons to strike anyone who violates the North’s “fundamental interests.”
North Korea resumed testing of its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017 last month, and Seoul and Washington officials say it may be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.
Yoon and Biden will hold in-depth discussions on a broad range of issues including developing the alliance between the United States and South Korea, “policy coordination on North Korea, economic security, and major regional and international affairs,” Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said.
During his election campaign, Yoon pledged to bolster South Korea’s defence capability to counter North Korea’s threats.
In Tokyo, Biden and Kishida will seek ways to build on their ties to further peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt by force to change the status quo and a huge shock to the international order, and … it’s essential to further strengthen the US-Japan alliance and verify the ties that will allow us to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
World
Female student behind suicide attack at university in Pakistan
A woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers in Pakistan was a teacher who had enrolled for a master’s degree months before her attack, carried out on behalf of separatist insurgents, Reuters quoting a Pakistani official said on Wednesday.
The blast detonated by the 30-year-old woman on Tuesday blew up a minivan outside Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural centre, killing her, the three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver.
According to Reuters it was the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan, and it drew Beijing’s condemnation.
A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in the southwestern province of Balochistan, said the mother of two, who held a graduate degree in zoology and was studying for another, had volunteered for the attack targeting China, whose investment projects in Balochistan they oppose, Reuters reported.
“Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects … Otherwise our future attacks will be even harsher,” the BLA said in an email.
Baloch separatist guerrillas have been fighting for a greater share of their province’s natural resources for decades, mostly focusing attacks on natural gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces.
But in recent years they have attacked Chinese projects and workers. Balochistan and its deep-water port in Gwadar are a major link in China’s Belt and Road network of infrastructure and energy projects stretching to the Middle East and beyond.
For years, suicide bombing in Pakistan have been a tactic of Islamist militants, usually carried out by men or boys. The Baloch separatists said this was their first suicide attack by a woman and warned of more.
The threat of suicide attacks by the BLA will be a major worry for Pakistan as it tries to reassure China it is doing everything it can to protect its projects and people.
China’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack and demanded Pakistan punish the perpetrators and prevent such incidents happening again, read the report.
A Pakistan interior ministry official who declined to be identified said the woman, a science teacher from Balochistan, had signed up for a second master’s degree at Karachi University about five months ago.
An investigation had been launched by police and civilian and military intelligence agencies, the official said.
The acting vice chancellor of Karachi University, Nasira Khatoon, expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the blast victims and said the campus would remain closed on Wednesday.
“We hope that the government will punish the elements involved … and believe that every possible step will be taken to reach the elements behind the attack,” she said.
World
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge
Former President Donald Trump must pay a fine of $10,000 per day starting on Tuesday until he complies with a subpoena to hand over material about his business practices to New York’s attorney general, a New York judge said, adding that the clock was ticking on completing the probe.
The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in civil contempt for “repeated failures” to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation launched three years agointo the whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.
In a written ruling, Engoron wrote that James’ office had “satisfied its burden of demonstrating that Mr. Trump willfully disobeyed a lawful court order” and said Trump must pay $10,000 per day, beginning on Tuesday, until he complies.
Engoron said more delays could prevent the attorney general’s office from taking action against Trump or the Trump Organization. James has said the probe already turned up evidence that assets including golf clubs and a penthouse apartment were improperly valued.
“Each day that passes without compliance further prejudices [the attorney general’s office], as the statutes of limitations continue to run,” Engoron wrote, adding that the delays could result in James’ office “being unable to pursue certain causes of action that it otherwise would.”
Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel at James’ office, said at a court hearing on Monday that the attorney general “will likely need to bring some kind of enforcement action in the near future,” without elaborating.
Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and has called the probe politically motivated. James is a Democrat.
Trump’s attorney Alina Habba did not immediately reply to a request for comment. After the court hearing on Monday, Habba said Trump would appeal the decision. The former president previously lost a bid to quash the subpoena, then failed to produce the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers’ request.
At the court hearing, Habba maintained that Trump did indeed comply with the subpoena and did not have the documents James requested.
In his written ruling, Engoron said Trump had not refuted James’ assertions that he failed to search several file cabinets for relevant documents. He said there was not enough evidence that Trump had conducted a thorough search.
In the past, James has said the investigation has found “significant evidence” that the Trump Organization included misleading asset valuations in more than a decade of its financial statements.
The attorney general has questioned how the company valued the Trump brand, as well as golf clubs in New York and Scotland and Trump’s own penthouse apartment in Midtown Manhattan’s Trump Tower. In some cases the assets were overvalued to obtain favorable loan terms and in other cases they were undervalued to win tax benefits, the attorney general has said.
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Russian rockets hit Kyiv as UN chief visits
US left behind $7 billion of military gear after troops withdrew: Pentagon
Nine killed, 13 wounded in Mazar-e-Sharif blasts
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
World5 days ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
-
Business5 days ago
IEA orders ministries to prioritize ‘generation of power through coal’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
-
Featured5 days ago
UN chief heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security