Russian FM Proposes Trilateral Meeting With U.S. Amid Heightening Tensions

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2018 12:26 pm)

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister proposed holding a trilateral meeting with U.S. and Afghanistan to President Ghani on the side line of Tashkent Conference, according to the Presidential Palace or Arg.

The statement which was issued yesterday, March 27, also said that President Ghani accepted Lavrov’s proposal.

“President Ghani welcomed Minister Lavrov’s proposal for convening a trilateral meeting and suggested the meeting be held through the prescribed channel”, the statement reads.

The proposal of holding a trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan comes amid heightening tensions between Moscow and Western Allies over poisoning of an ex-Russian Spy in a UK cathedral town.

Western countries including U.S. have expelled over 100 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve attack what they say Moscow is behind that.

Particularly, the U.S. has expelled 60 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve attack.

On the other hand, Russia has been repeatedly accused of supporting and arming the Taliban militant group by U.S. Officials including Gen. Nicholson, Commander of Resolute Support Mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistan.