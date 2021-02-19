Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2021)

Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, is visiting Islamabad for a one-day visit, on Friday, Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Kabulov will call on the Foreign Minister and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for an exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, read the statement.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process, the statement.

The statement also said that during Kabulov visits besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.

Kabulov visits to Pakistan come at a time while Pakistan is hosting Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture, and traditions.

During the meeting, they also discussed the Afghan peace process and the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Imran Khan stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

The visit of Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process, Khan said.