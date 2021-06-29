Latest News
Russian envoy says no direct threat to Russia from Taliban in Afghanistan
Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Monday that there is no direct threat to Russia from the Taliban activities in Afghanistan, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
“There is no immediate direct threat [to Russia] from the Taliban,” Dmitry told Rossiya-24 television channel when he was asked whether the Taliban’s activities could threaten Russia directly.
Tass also reported that according to Zhirnov, the Taliban is not strong enough to seize Kabul and other big cities in the country.
In his words, the situation in Kabul is quite tense. “There is an increased terrorist threat here, and it is clear that this is the capital city of a country in a state of war. Nevertheless, no serious changes for the worse have been observed in Kabul since May,” Zhirnov said.
“Russia’s, US’, China’s and Pakistan’s representatives are working on the settlement of the situation in that country via the Extended Troika mechanism,” he said adding that “we are pursuing a policy to push the conflicting parties to result-oriented talks that would put an end to the civil war.”
His comments come after at least 17 Afghan forces fled to Tajikistan on Sunday after a group of Taliban launched an attack on a border checkpoint in Afghanistan’s Kaldar district in Balkh province, Tajikistan’s state news agency reported.
The forces entered Tajikistan through its Shahrtuz border outpost. The Shahrtuz district is in the very southwestern corner of the country, where the border intersects with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer
The Afghan government has accused the Taliban of being a proxy force for an intelligence agency which “provides the group with equipment and facilities.”
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Waheed Omer, President Ghani’s advisor and director-general of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, stated that a well-organized intelligence agency is leading Taliban war across the country.
Omer, however, did not elaborate on the agency.
The Taliban has also rejected the claims.
His remarks come a day after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted that the families of Taliban live in his country, including in areas around the capital, Islamabad, and that members of the insurgent group receive medical treatment in local hospitals.
“Taliban families live here, in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahuh, and Tarnol,” Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. “Sometimes their dead bodies arrive and sometimes they come here in hospitals to get medical treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Presidential Advisor Omer stated: “The Taliban fights for and being funded by a well-organized intelligence agency, and their wounded are being treated across the border [Pakistan].”
“The United States is aware of the issue. And we do not see the genuine commitment of Pakistan [to Afghanistan],” Omer noted.
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
Afghanistan presents “Unseen Afghanistan” to UN
UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Afghanistan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adela Raz Monday unveil a gift to the UN from the government of Afghanistan.
“Today truly concludes my work and provides the final legacy as the Ambassador and Representative of Afghanistan to the UN. I was pleased to make Afghanistan’s official gift to the UN possible – “the Unseen Afghanistan.” It is the only gift on display and the 1st since 1963 when a table with Lapis inlay was gifted, Raz tweeted.
The painting gift was unveiled at UN headquarter today.
“The gift is the culmination of a 2-year process. I sincerely thank my colleagues Afghan Mission UN for their tireless work to present the gift to Secretary-General António Guterres; and sincere gratitude to Omaid Sharifi, for his generosity to accept our request and make the painting.” Raz tweeted.
The artwork titled “the Unseen Afghanistan” was created by ArtLords [an activist artist group] based in Kabul.
“When walking through the hallways of the UN, one will now see this beautiful painting commemorating Afghanistan’s empathy, love, cultural heritage and transformation,” Raz said.
The calligraphy, a poem by Rumi, says “let’s not sew anything but love & friendship in this pure land.” She added.
For the first time, the United Nations headquarters in New York City is adorned with a large painting from Afghanistan. The ArtLords Institute in cooperation with the Embassy of Afghanistan in the United Nations presented the design of this painting six months ago and after approval and during the legal and diplomatic process, the artist in Kabul began to paint it.
This painting that represents values, identity; the present and future realities of Afghanistan are designed with modern and historical design and painted by young and experienced male and female painters of the art institution in Kabul for a month.
In the work of this painting, soil samples of 34 provinces of Afghanistan have been collected and used, and colors have been prepared and used in accordance with the natural landscapes, faces, and national identity of Afghanistan.
The painting is four meters long and two meters wide and is permanently installed and decorated in a special place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as a symbol of Afghanistan’s national identity.
The inauguration ceremony took place on June 28, 2021, in New York in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Adela Raz Afghanistan envoy in UN, National and international diplomats, and head of the Art Institute, which for Afghanistan, the diplomatic community; Its art and culture are important and proud.
“I want to reassure you of our strong commitment to support Afghanistan. Our strong commitment to the ppl of Afghanistan. And to make sure that these trying times will lead to a new era, peace, prosperity, and human rights for the people of Afghanistan that are so dear to my heart,” said Guterres.
