Russian embassy in Afghanistan not planning evacuation: Ambassador
Russia’s embassy in Afghanistan is not planning an evacuation amid the worsening situation in the country, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Tuesday.
“No, we are not planning an evacuation,” he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.
“Clearly Kabul is the most protected city, with the authorities, law enforcers, the Afghan supreme commander-in-chief’s headquarters being located here. So, Kabul has the greatest number of resources in terms of security,” he said.
According to Zhirnov, the embassy is operating as usual, taking into account the “very difficult” coronavirus situation in the region, TASS news agency reported.
Afghan armed forces spokesman General Ajmal Shinwari said Wednesday the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have carried out 278 separate operations in seven provinces in the past week as they battle the Taliban.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Shinwari said in this time, more than 2,360 insurgents have been killed, 1,412 wounded and 182 arrested including eight members of Daesh. He also said at least 14 districts have so far been reclaimed after they fell to the Taliban.
He stated that Wakhan district in Badakhshan is also back under ANDSF control.
Shinwari said ANDSF were pushing back the Taliban in Badghis and that the provincial commander has taken the necessary measures to safeguard the province.
Shinwari also said that in the past week the Taliban carried out five suicide attacks, 70 IED explosions and 27 assassinations – killing at least 43 civilians and wounding 170 others.
According to him, the ANDSF is well prepared to handle the current conflict war in the country.
Badghis governor Hassamuddin Shams has confirmed that at the height of clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban, insurgents broke through the prison gate in the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw and freed the prisoners.
However, according to Shams, the security forces were quick to intervene and have since recaptured about 80% of the inmates.
Shams also said most of the Taliban fighters have retreated from the city but clashes are still ongoing in some parts of Qala-e-Naw.
Earlier Wednesday, Shams said that all six districts in Badghis had completely fallen to the Taliban and that the group had entered Qala-e-Naw.
He said Qadis district was the last to fall and was seized Wednesday morning by the Taliban.
Sources meanwhile said that on Tuesday night, five Badghis government officials along with dozens of security forces joined the Taliban.
Acting defense minister General Bismillah Mohammadi meanwhile said on Wednesday afternoon that the intensity of the war is understandable and that this is not the first time that the people of Afghanistan are going through a difficult military phase.
“We are now at a critical and crucial military stage,” Mohammadi said.
He also assured the people that Afghan security forces, along with the people’s uprising forces that have mobilized are defending their country.
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
Tehran hosts meeting between Taliban and Afghan delegations
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Sola: Efforts for reviving stalled peace talks discussed
Zerbena: Impact of drought on Afghanistan agriculture discussed
